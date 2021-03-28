Beyond the Boardroom: Reggie Alston, Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, UI College of Applied Health Sciences
The devotion to the job that has REGGIE ALSTON firing off emails to colleagues into the wee hours of some mornings was honed in the proud Palmetto State town of Bennettsville (pop. 8,000-ish).
“My father was a high school teacher of agribusiness and part-time farmer in South Carolina,” he says. “I worked in tobacco fields and drove tractors as a kid. We worked from sun up to sun down in the scorching heat of summer.
“The memory is funny now because I would come home filthy, and my mother would make me undress on the back porch before coming in the house. The work was hard, but it gave me the strong work ethic that I have today.”
Alston went on to earn two degrees from a historically black university close to home (South Carolina State) and a Ph.D. from Florida State before embarking on a higher ed career that brought him to C-U in 1994.
These days, he’s a man of many titles and responsibilities on the UI campus — associate dean of academic affairs for the College of Applied Health Sciences, interim director of the Chez Veterans Center and professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Community Health.
Alston took time out to to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 69th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is that ... mutual respect is paramount. Valuing the opinion of one’s coworkers is critical to workplace harmony and productivity.
The biggest business risk I ever took happened when ... a friend and I purchased beach umbrellas to rent and a used food cart to sell hot dogs to beachgoers on Atlantic Beach in South Carolina. We had no problem getting permission because his father was the mayor.
It flopped, but we had a ball that summer.
I’m frugal in that ... I believe waste is the enemy of an organization’s growth and potential. I manage funds under my care as I do my own.
In my opinion, frugality is a good trait. Why buy at retail what can be purchased more economically from a discounter?
I can’t live without my ... butter pecan ice cream. I’ve tried to stop eating it and decided that it’s hopeless. It’s the one thing that I crave in life.
When it comes to my philosophy on meetings ... constructive meetings should have a clear agenda and conclude with takeaways or a to-do list for participants.
It is frustrating to spend an hour or more at a meeting and have it end without a sense of next steps or a better understanding of the topic at hand.
The most challenging things about being a leader are ... managing personalities and idiosyncrasies of team members and keeping them motivated and mindful of the organization’s mission and vision.
My business role model is ... John Rogers, founder and chairman/CEO of Ariel Investments in Chicago. He entered a niche business at an early age and has built the country’s largest minority-run mutual fund firm.
Following his rise as an astute business person and observing him engage with public initiatives have served as models for me to emulate in my life.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... a fancy treadmill for the winter months.
The most beneficial college class I took came ... while an undergraduate at South Carolina State University. I reluctantly registered for a class in human development over the life span.
It was such a rewarding class because we studied how individuals in their 50s and 60s may experience regrets and depression when reflecting on missed opportunities in their lives.
I distinctly remember not wanting to reach that period of my life and saying “woulda, coulda, shoulda.” The fear of regrets motivated me.
When it comes to sleep ... my colleagues notice that I send emails at 1 or 2 o’clock in the morning. My sleep is irregular, but I typically try to arise by 7 and make it out the door by 8:30.
My exercise routine involves ... my wife and I walking six times a week, for at least three miles per trip, during the spring, summer and fall.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... high negative rating of 9, given the thousands of deaths, millions of jobs lost and overall disruption of society.
However, the resiliency of our health care providers and essential workers, and the ingenuity of vaccine researchers, deserve a strong positive rating of 1.