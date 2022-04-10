DALITSO SULAMOYO‘s favorite moment on the job since being named CEO of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission five years ago this June?
It’s happened too many times to count in the 756 days since the county reported its very first case of COVID-19.
“Watching my team at the Regional Planning Commission step up during the pandemic to provide critical services to individuals living at the economic margins of our society whose livelihoods have been further devastated and impacted by the pandemic,” Sulamoyo says.
“Even though safety measures and protocols were put in place, the RPC team was out directly assisting the public in 2020 before COVID-19 vaccines were available. That took courage, commitment and conviction to serve the public in that manner in this environment.”
A native of the Malawi capital of Lilongwe in southwest Africa, Sulamoyo now calls Urbana home, having moved here in 2017 after a 16-year run as president and CEO of the Springfield-based Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies.
Sulamoyo, who moved to Illinois in the early ’90s for college — and never left — took time to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 123rd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … be respectful, courteous and understanding.
I’m frugal in that I … typically have staycations.
My business role model is … Strive Masiyiwa, a Zimbabwean with a global telecommunications and technology company. He started the company with about $75 and he is now a billionaire.
Besides his humble beginnings, Strive Masiyiwa is a philanthropist who has provided scholarships to over 250,000 young African students.
My philosophy on meetings is … follow the agenda and keep it short.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … not disengaging from work, even during down times.
Three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … strategic, optimistic and empathetic.
On my office walls, you’ll find … two large canvas oil paintings from Haiti, a carved wooden mask from Malawi and my fraternity paddle.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … the chancellor of the University of Illinois — to learn operational aspects of a major university.
I can’t live without my … iPhone
I wind down after work by … watching cooking shows and cooking gourmet dishes.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … a trip to Europe with my family in 2009. We visited London and spent some time in Vienna, Austria.
The most beneficial college class I took was … the Introduction to the Field of Public Administration in graduate school at the University of Illinois Springfield.
It was beneficial to me because it laid the practical foundation of how to manage and operate a not-for-profit or public sector organization.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 4:30 a.m.
My exercise routine consists of … running eight to 10 miles daily and weight exercises for toning.
The worst job I ever had was … when I cleaned gutters one summer. I am afraid of heights.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 5. The worst part of the pandemic has been the loss of lives and the fear of getting sick.
The best part of the pandemic has been the realization of how our work can be done effectively in a hybrid setting.
There have been efficiencies gained with a hybrid model and the loss for some of our staff has been isolation from their co-workers.