Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.