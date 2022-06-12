Beyond the Boardroom: SamCo Management's Scott Miller
Everything SCOTT MILLER knows about running a business, the SamCo Management owner learned from his first boss.
Or, as Scott better knows him, Dad.
“Working side by side with him when we owned McDonald’s in Champaign and Decatur helped prepare me to go out on my own,” says Dwight Miller’s son. “I still speak to him every day about the business.”
Business is good for the pride of Centennial High and 2014 Central Illinois Business Forty Under 40 Man of the Year, who now owns four Jersey Mike’s Subs location, including one in Champaign, with seven more in development the next 18 months across central Illinois.
The Purdue grad and Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club board member took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 132nd installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My philosophy on meetings is ... respect other people’s time and be mentally present in the meeting.
We know that our staff is very busy. It is important to start and end the meeting on time. Also, we put our phones on silent mode so we can fully engage with everyone at the meeting and show everyone the respect they deserve when someone is speaking.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … it can be very lonely. Everything falls on you, whether you make the right decision or not.
There aren’t always other outlets to help you deal with the pressures of being a business owner. And most people truly do not understand how tough it can be.
My favorite moments in this job happen … every time I get to promote an employee — to express to them how proud we are and to see their face light up when they get the news.
I can’t live without my ... cell phone; my wife, Katie Miller; and my business operator, Johnna LaRue.
Three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … easygoing, approachable, altruistic.
On my office walls, you’ll find … framed articles of my accomplishments, pictures of my family and friends and sports memorabilia.
I’m frugal in that … I am always looking for a good deal. I still cut out coupons, wait until a sale to buy things and research to see who has the lowest price for the item I am looking for.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with … any one of the U of I coaches.
Even though it is technically not a business, there are a lot of similarities:
— Working with your team to achieve a common goal.
— Leading your team through times of adversity.
— Figuring out how to beat your competition.
— Listening to customer complaints about your performance and using it as teachable moments with your team.
And it would be really cool to be out on the court or field during the game.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … adhering to all our food safety procedures, no exceptions.
I wind down after work by … working out and watching TV while having a Truly seltzer.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... my wife and I buying a 30-year timeshare at a really nice resort in Cancun that we will try to go to every year to get away.
When it comes to the most beneficial college class I took … although I didn’t realize it at the time, ‘MGMT 200: Intro to Accounting’ at Purdue University.
I failed it the first time I took it. The second time I took it, I barely passed it.
At the time, I didn’t realize how important it was that I understand the numbers behind a business.
The numbers on a P&L or a balance sheet can tell you 90 percent of what is going on in that business.
After college, I kept the textbook and retaught myself accounting with the help of my mother.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 7:30 a.m. I am a night owl and not a morning person.
My exercise routine consists of … being with my trainer, Garrett Arndt at Pursuit Institute, two days a week.
And I work out in my basement on my Tonal two to four days per week.
As far as the worst job I ever had goes … I have pretty much liked every job I have ever had. If I had to pick one, it would have been from the ages of 12 to 14. I worked for my dad at one of our McDonald’s in St. Louis.
Because I was so young, the only thing I was allowed to do was clean the lobby and bathrooms.
So being 12 years old and cleaning dirty toilets and tables for 30 hours a week during the summer wasn’t the best time.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 3. We got into the Jersey Mike’s Sub business one year into the pandemic. At that point, people were starting to go back to work and school.
People were more comfortable going to fast casual restaurants. The only real issue was staffing when we first got going but we were able to navigate through that.