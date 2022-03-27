Beyond the Boardroom: Serra Champaign Dealerships' Ben Quattrone
It might seem like a curious choice for a guy in the car business but let BEN QUATTRONE tell you why the leader he admires more than any other is the one and only … Martha Stewart.
“She has made a career of selling people on how and what to cook and decorate their homes. Imagine a stranger having such an impact on our everyday living,” Quattrone says.
“She is a brand, has a magazine and has been to hell and back financially. She went to prison for insider trading at a level that is dwarfed by most members of Congress, and she has clawed her way back.”
A Syracuse, N.Y. native who earned a sociology degree from central New York’s Hobart College, Quattrone is the executive manager for Savoy-based Serra Champaign Dealerships, selling new and used Buick, BMW, Honda, GMC and Subaru vehicles.
The Champaign resident and one-time college football player took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 121st installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I’m frugal in that ... I use my Harry’s razor blades seven times before putting in a new one.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with ... U of I athletic director Josh Whitman. I would love to learn how that “sausage is made.” I’ll bet there are so many moving parts on a given day that the job is as hard as mine is. Seems like it would be fun to hold the strings of a Big Ten operation.
My philosophy on meetings is ... say what you have to say and then stop.
Know where you’re at with current business results. What’s the current pace for the month/quarter/year, and what is required to hold pace or get back on track? Action steps — by who, and by when?
I can’t live without my ... occasional doses of warm sunshine. At least one week a year, my family rents a big house in South Carolina on the beach in a spot that is nice and boring.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... being able to consistently motivate your team to achieve results. The “quarterback” needs to know where all 11 players must line up, and then what each of their jobs and responsibilities are, and must inspire and motivate everyone to “run the play,” even when they aren’t getting the ball.
As far as my single favorite moment of all-time in this job goes ... we had a truckload of new cars show up late one Saturday night before a Monday holiday. Our service team was to be off Sunday and Monday, but they knew inventory was extremely light and the sales team would be working on the holiday, so the service managers and a couple technicians came in on Sunday and prepped the cars for the lot, so that when the sales team arrived Monday morning, they had cars to sell.
They sold them all. That’s a team.
Three adjectives I hope my employees would use to describe me are ... caring, trustworthy and committed.
On my office walls, you’ll find ... month-to-date stats, objectives and satisfaction scores; pictures of family; inspirational quotes like “Stay Humble and Hungry”; windows — I hate walls — and Spider 2 Y Banana.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... be nice, and act like you work here.
I wind down after work by ... having a glass of wine with my wife and hearing about her day.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... sitting courtside at the Illinois-Michigan State game.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... Business Law 101 in 1985 at Hobart College in Geneva, New York. I learned that a contract is “a meeting of the minds,” which really means that “a deal is a deal,” whether it’s in writing or not.
Understanding the fundamentals of contract law is paramount in any business.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 4:45 a.m. … if I sleep in.
When it comes to my exercise routine ... I have had to work it into my daily work routine. With five automobile franchises each having five departments across a huge campus, I can walk several miles each day.
I work out four times a week with dumbbells and recently started doing 50 situps on weekday mornings.
The worst job I ever had was ... as a paper boy, having to get up at 5 a.m. and deliver papers every day one summer. While my friends were sleeping in, I was inserting flyers into the papers and then carrying and delivering them door to door.
I was 12 years old, and I helped the former paper boy for a few days once. After the third day, he stopped coming altogether, so the route was mine. I felt trapped because I was just helping for a couple dollars a week but I knew a lot of the customers so I couldn’t just blow it off.
It was tough because I had a couple of “challenging” customers who insisted that I insert the paper into their mail slot, which was too thin for Wednesday and Sunday papers. I had to insert each section separately, and then let them complain about the mess when I went collecting.
Most customers tipped me 15 cents a week and I had about 100 houses. The lady with the smallest mail slot usually gave me a dime — and an earful. LOL.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 1 minus 1 equals 0.
What pandemic? I can’t stop a hurricane, either, so I generally refuse to be defined by things beyond my control. Nor will I ever be “ruled” by those that were elected to serve me. This is America — and I am a free man.