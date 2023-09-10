Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
The business he launched with wife/partner Jessica was the toast of the 2023 People’s Choice awards, bagging first-place finishes in the food truck, burger, appetizers and overall restaurant categories.
And to think: Smith Burger’s DREW SMITH got his start in the working world at The News-Gazette … at age 6.
“I started delivering papers for my neighbor ’cause her kids were over it. She started out taking me on the route in her car until I learned it well, then I’d bike it. Eventually, I had two routes that I shared with my siblings. And mom may have got stuck delivering on some of those rainy or cold early Sunday mornings.”
Living proof that one need not have a college diploma on the wall to make it big, Smith took the non-traditional path to small business success: He earned his GED from Rantoul’s Lincoln’s Challenge Academy and put in a semester at Parkland before finding his true calling — the hospitality business — when he landed his first bar job, at The Office in downtown Urbana at 19.
“School wasn’t for me,” he says, but “I have a beautiful wife, three wonderful children and a thriving business. God is good.”
Here’s more from Paul Tatman’s grandson, who answered questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 197th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My philosophy on meetings is ... I like to keep them short and to the point. People generally feel like they live at work as it is so the last thing they want to do is stay over or come in on an off-day to have a meeting.
I also like to let people give their honest input and feedback.
I don’t even pretend to know everything so I’m always open to hear ideas on how we could improve, or maybe they have an idea on a burger special they think will go well.
If it’s good, I’ll use it.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … learning the fine line between an employer and a friend. We’re a pretty small crew, although we’re growing, so I’ve personally developed pretty good work friendships with most of my employees.
When the time comes that I have to be “the boss,” it can be tough. Especially if someone tries taking my kindness for weakness. At the end of the day, I have a business to run and I think they all get that and respect it.
I’ve learned the hard way to never hire close, longtime friends, though, as it never ends well.
When it comes to my favorite moment in this job … I’ve had a lot of great moments — from being featured on Big Ten Network, to looking out the window and seeing the “never-ending line” and feeling so blessed by the support of this community.
But I’d have to say that my most favorite moment is still our opening day.
We decided at the last minute to open on a snowy day in December 2020. We weren’t even going to post it to our 600 Facebook followers — mainly friends and family — but when we were headed there, I started panicking. What if no one comes?
So we put a post out there and hoped for the best. It was just me and my wife that day and I sure thought that’d be fine. My sister Angie asked if we wanted her help and I told her we should be good to go but she insisted she would stop by to check on us — and boy, I’m glad she did.
When we got done setting up, we opened the window and there were probably 20 people standing out there waiting in the cold to order. That’s nothing compared to our lines now but for an office manager (Jessica) and longtime bar manager and out-of-practice cook (Drew), that was a bit overwhelming.
Jessica started taking orders and I was doing my best to keep up on the grill all while worrying myself sick thinking about those people waiting in the cold for me to finish their orders. And then … Angie walks in.
Now, mind you, she didn’t really have kitchen experience, either — besides a small stint at Steak ‘n’ Shake back in high school — but the extra hands made all the difference. We still had ridiculous wait times that day but people still supported us.
In fact, we had pretty long ticket times for a couple of months, it feels, but we finally worked out the kinks. That’s mainly my fault for not narrowing down the menu to be more food truck-friendly but I like options. LOL.
We sold out and were on such a first-day high that we ran to the store to grab more supplies to open again for a dinner service, which didn’t last that long, either. I’ll never forget that day.
I can’t live without my ... family. My kids are the absolute light of my life. My wife has been super supportive of my dreams and helps me daily to achieve my goals. My mom, siblings and close extended family have been there for me whenever I call. I am blessed with a great support system.
The three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … decisive, diligent and flexible.
My professional role model is ... my grandfather, Paul Tatman. Since I was a little guy, I’ve always looked up to my grandpa. He’s built and ran numerous businesses in the area of all different types and has always done it his way.
I feel I’m a lot like him in the sense that I always have a new business idea that I want to do. It’s always changing and my wife says I’m all over the place.
He’s had his hands in a lot of different styles of business and I like that. If one thing doesn’t work, try another.
I’m frugal in that … I shop the clearance rack. For the most part, I don’t like to spend money on brand-name clothes. I have a few but I’m just as satisfied with my Walmart or Target clothes.
I will say that I’ve developed a shoe addiction here lately but overall, I’m not a brand-name clothes guy.
If I could trade places for a week with any other local business person, I wouldn’t mind switching with … Habeeb Habeeb. I don’t know him well but I have always been intrigued by his positive outlook and general kindness towards all people.
I’ve wanted to attend one of his seminars in the past but I think he’s since sold his company so I missed that opportunity. He just reminds me that you can still succeed in the business world without being ugly or unkind to others.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … kindness. There’s absolutely zero tolerance for hatred and/or disrespect in my kitchen or food truck.
The single-most important question I ask job candidates during interviews is … what’s your availability? It’s kind of an important question in this business.
For lunch ... lately, my quick go-to lunch has been Shawarma Joint. It’s quick, healthy and so darn good.
I wind down after work by … spending time with my kids. By the time I get home, it’s about bedtime so it’s time to brush our teeth and then snuggle time.
As far as the last luxury in which I indulged goes ... I usually like to take my family on a vacation to Bradenton, Florida, but this year we were blessed with our newest edition, our son Sawyer, so we decided to hold off on the family vacation until next year.
We did, however, take a long weekend and went to Chicago for one last hurrah before the kids went back to school and Jessica had to go back to work from maternity leave.
I’m up and at ’em every day ... between 5 and 6 a.m. usually. On my off days, I can sleep in until 7 or so.
When it comes to my exercise routine ... well, before I started the food truck, I was a bar manager at Bunny’s Tavern, which required me to be there mainly at night-time hours. I was pushing almost 300 pounds at one point and my eating and drinking got out of hand, so I knew I needed to make a change.
I started working out with a buddy of mine, Josh Cox from Swerve Fitness in Savoy, a few times a week, which jump-started my weight loss journey and sobriety.
I continued a daily workout regimen up until I started my own business but then it slowly got put on the back burner.
I’m happy to say that in the last few months I’ve found my passion for fitness again and am now going five days a week on average. The weight definitely comes on faster than it goes away so it’s important to me to keep that routine to help offset all the burgers I eat.
I knew the hospitality business was for me when I was ... around 19 years old and I got my first bar job at The Office in downtown Urbana. I loved the fast-paced craziness of it. Every day is something different. Some days are better than others but being able to put smiles on people's faces every day and meeting new people make the bad days worth it.
As far as the food truck goes, my uncle had the first food trucks in the area — Derald’s Catering — when I was a young kid and I always thought they were cool. They have gained in popularity over the years and the thought was always in the back of my mind that I could maybe do that someday.
The opportunity came in late 2020 so we took the leap.
The worst job I ever had was ... probably when I did a short stint at TruGreen selling lawn care door to door. I’m a people person, but there was something about trying to drag people out to their lawns in the middle of the day to point out its imperfections that just didn’t appeal to me.