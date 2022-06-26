Beyond the Boardroom: Something You Salon and Spa's Amanda Baer
Meet AMANDA BAER — living, breathing, small business-owning, New York Fashion Week-attending proof that the path to success need not always include a four-year stop on a college campus.
“I only completed a year” at the University of Illinois,” says the Unity High alumna. “I went, struggled because I didn’t like it and found cosmetology school, where I fell in love with the industry.
"The trades weren’t really talked about or promoted when I was in school, and that makes me sad. College is a wonderful option, but isn’t for everyone. And it surely shouldn’t define someone’s success.
"I have learned more from real-life experiences and coaching than I ever did in a college classroom.”
Baer, born and raised in Sidney, trained at Regency Beauty Institute and now living on a five-acre farm outside Fisher, is the sixth-year owner of Champaign’s Something You Salon and Spa.
She took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 134th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... not taking things personally. Not everyone will like you or decisions you make, and that’s OK.
That has taught me how to be better about meeting people where they are with compassion and flexibility.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they’re so important. We have small teams, monthly team meetings, as well as one-on-one meetings. This helps us all stay on the same page, set goals and communicate extremely well.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is ... we don’t talk about someone, we talk to them, and we all give a whole lot of grace.
I can’t live without my ... faith and family. I wouldn’t be who I am today without either one.
When it comes to my single favorite moment in this job … I can’t just pick one. It’s seeing my team break stigmas every day about having a career as a hairstylist.
They are shattering glass ceilings and it’s so cool to see them step into their confidence and be the breadwinners of their family. We were also selected as a Salon Today Top 200 Salon in North America and a finalist for Salon of the Year.
Three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are ... kind, compassionate and inspirational.
On my office walls, you’ll find ... our mission statement, core values and the same saying that hung in my grandma’s salon growing up that is my life mission: “Glorify God, Edify Others.”
My business role models are ... honestly, all of my coaches, both in life and business, that I have had over the years.
So many people have poured into me and I don’t have just one.
I wind down after work by ... being present at home. I have to put my phone away and unplug for a bit.
We live in the country, so being home is truly a little sanctuary.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... spending way too much on a designer pair of slacks and a top at Aritzia, but I tried it on and felt like a million bucks. Money well spent.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 6:30 a.m. because I have to be, but I sure do love sleeping in on the weekends.
When it comes to my exercise routine ... I try to make is at least two days a week. I enjoy CrossFit and have also been doing Orangetheory lately and love it.
I am the polar opposite of my husband, who is a triathlete, Ironman and Spartan Ultra crazy person. We balance each other.
The worst job I ever had was ... working briefly at a desk job doing cold call sales — and it was terrible.
I am very much a relational person and I felt inauthentic. I also really dislike mean people, and most calls were not pleasant.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been ... oh gosh, maybe an 8? The pandemic changed everything, but in hindsight, it was for the better.
Obviously, being closed for three months really took a hit on our financials, but we came back stronger. We expanded by moving to a bigger location, completely changed our structures — pricing, career path, pay, etc. — and really focused on our team and their happiness, which allowed us to offer our guests a better experience.
The pandemic forced us to learn to be more flexible, not sweat the small stuff and have a deeper appreciation for what we do. It’s made me a better leader and a more grateful person.