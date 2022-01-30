Beyond the Boardroom: St. Joseph Village President Tami Fruhling-Voges
When it came time for late St. Joseph legend B.J. Hackler to pick the person who’d replace him in the role he held for 36 years, he didn’t have to look far.
TAMI FRUHLING-VOGES was his mayor pro-tem, his travel partner on trips to Springfield and his No. 1 fan.
“He was my greatest mentor for this position,” says Fruhling-Voges, who this spring will mark her five-year anniversary as president of the Champaign County village of 3,810.
A St. Joseph-Ogden High grad, Fruhling-Voges has served the village for 17-plus years, having been appointed to the board in December 2004. She’s called the St. Joseph area home for most of her life, moving to the village with her family after attending grade school and junior high in Urbana.
Before village leaders voted last week to designate the corner of Lincoln and Main streets Honorary B.J. Hackler Way, Fruhling-Voges took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 113th installment of our weekly speed read on leaders of organizations big and small.
My business role model is … B.J. Hackler. B.J. maintained his passion and loved serving this community for the majority of his lifetime. I hope my passion will remain just as strong.
On the national level, Condoleezza Rice would be my most admired, successful role model. She is intelligent and a class act. I would love to see her become our first female president.
Unfortunately, I don’t think she has added this to her bucket list.
I’m up and at ’em … usually between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Never been a morning person, but don’t be surprised if you get an email from me at 1 a.m.
I’m frugal in that … I love repurposing things, including antiques and vintage items. I don’t really like to shop so it’s easy to be frugal.
My philosophy on meetings is … to not have more than you need, but also to keep on topic to get through a large agenda as efficiently as possible.
Keeping everyone moving through the agenda can be tricky at times. Meetings longer than an hour can lose their usefulness.
Three adjectives I hope my employees and constituents would use to describe me are … kind, patient and happy.
I can’t live without … my faith, husband of 42 years, two sons and daughter-in-law, family, friends and the beach.
On my office walls, you’ll find … inspiration and memories. Items such as pictures, words of encouragement and flowers.
The hardest part about being a leader is … keeping your team engaged and excited.
At the end of a hectic day, it’s good to … come home and relax on my back patio with my husband Mike and little wiener dog Emmy. So winter is not my favorite time of year.
My exercise routine consists of … yoga stretches in the morning and walking at least 30 minutes four days a week. Usually, those walks are around the village, but I love walking the Kickapoo Rail Trail — that has been a great addition to our town.
Winter walks are on the treadmill. Another reason to not like winter.
When it comes to the impact of the pandemic … it has definitely impacted all of our lives one way or another. To put a number on that impact is hard to do because for me it has changed throughout the past two years.
I only hope we’re getting close to the end and that the focus will shift to treatments for those who will get sick with some form of the virus.