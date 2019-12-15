A new feature on leadership, management style and more, featuring local bosses:
This much, STEPHEN WOLFRAM has come to learn about himself after 33 years as a pioneering tech CEO: Being the boss sure as heck beats not being the boss.
“What I find difficult is situations in which I’m not the leader,” he says. “I tend to avoid any be-on-a-committee kind of thing. I find either I’m the main one who’s doing the talking or I basically just zone out.”
The London-born, Massachusetts-residing computer scientist, physicist and CEO of Champaign’s Wolfram Research was in town last week to promote his new book ‘Adventures of a Computational Explorer.’ It’s a fitting title for the 60-year-old former UI professor, who at 21 became the youngest member of the first class of MacArthur genius grant winners and at 29 released the first version of his groundbreaking Mathematica software.
Wolfram answered a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio for the second installment of a new weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
I’m frugal in that ... because I’m in the tech business, I tend to always get the latest of every tech gadget. But when it comes to other things, I tend to keep them a long time. I just bought a new car, but my last one I had for a decade.
When it comes to the workplace, my one unbreakable rule is ... don’t (BS).
My philosophy on meetings is ... I like to do ones in which things are actually figured out. Most days, I’ll have meetings scheduled back-to-back for many hours. I believe in thinking in public, figuring things out with people, in meetings, with my thought processes visible.
We have a very geodistributed company, and I’ve been a remote CEO for 28 years, so almost all my meetings are through web conferencing. For a couple of years now, I’ve been livestreaming some of our more intellectually and technically interesting product design meetings.
I’ve done nearly 500 hours of that so far. It’s an interesting process having instant chat feedback from experts who are watching the livestream.
My daily exercise routine is ... very fixed. I like to do the first two hours of my day, which usually means my first two meetings, while walking. When it’s nice weather, I walk outside, sometimes wearing a contraption so I can type on my computer when I’m walking.
Other times, I’ll use a computer that I have set up on a treadmill. I’m disappointed if I don’t put in 10,000 steps in a day — and it’s very rare I don’t.
As far as the worst job I’ve ever had ... I haven’t really had standard kinds of job-with-a-boss types of jobs. I’ve been a CEO for more than half my life, and before that I was a professor for a while.
As it happens, the last class I taught as a professor, back in 1988, was the only undergraduate course I ever taught. I enjoyed the material, but I was disappointed that most of the students didn’t seem to share my enthusiasm.
At the end of the semester, I had a little party for the students. They didn’t say much. But someone I worked with brought in copies of an article that just appeared about me with the title ‘Physics Wiz Goes Into Biz.’ The students dutifully read the article, then one young chap says ‘With all this going on, why the heck are you teaching college?’ I explained that this would probably be my last time doing that.
To be fair, many years later, I heard from some of the students in that class, who didn’t seem to think it was as much of a disaster as I did.