The electronics store STEVE SUDERMAN and three music-loving pals opened five decades ago next to Deluxe Lunch & Billiards on Green Street has survived one devastating fire, six moves and umpteen revolutionary changes in technology — from eight-tracks to cassettes and beyond.
“The ’80 gave us the CD,” he says. “I remember taking the first Sony CD to K104; Mike Haile played ‘Thriller’ over the air — the first digital music in town. Listeners called in to say how much better it sounded.”
Of Good Vibes’ founding fathers, only Suderman remains 49 years later at the store’s seventh home — the one-time True Value at 2010 Round Barn Road.
The 1970 UI grad took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 13th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule for employees is ... thou shalt not steal.
I can’t live without my ... CDs. Don’t get the vinyl comeback. Don’t much like Pandora. But I love me some shiny discs. And black coffee. And red wine. Not together.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... nobody pushes me except me.
My single favorite moment of all time in this job was ... when Lou Henson had a book-signing at our store with Mary about 30 years ago. There was a long line out the front door of 1807 S. Neil. Everybody was smiling.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... on two occasions, we bought buildings to move into: 315 S. Neil St. and 1501 N. Prospect Ave. If I had it to do over again, I’d rent.
My philosophy on meetings is ... never on Monday but every Tuesday morning, like it or not.
My business role model is ... Steve Firszt, who was my partner — and boss — for many years. A really good marketer with good people skills whom I try to emulate.
I’m frugal in that ... I go home for lunch — always.
My exercise routine consists of ... watching the Illini while riding a stationary bike. We ride real bikes when it’s nice. At 70, nobody expects you to run.
The last luxury I indulged in was ... too long ago.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... an introductory electronics course at Parkland taught by David Peterson. RIP, Dave. He taught us volts, ohms and amperes in 1971, knowledge I’ve used my whole career.
The worst job I ever had was ... door-to-door sales of vacuum cleaners. Got a gig selling Filter Queens circa Woodstock I. Still have my sample — at least the product was good.
The next big thing in my line of work is ... total integration of entertainment, HVAC, appliances, doorbells, cars and voice control. Wait, we already have that. Maybe we’ll all have chips implanted so Google, Facebook, music and TV just play in our heads.