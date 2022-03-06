The leader MARK DIXON aspires to be like, day after day after day, in his role as president of The Atkins Group?
It’s a two-way tie for first.
“A hybrid of Tom Dixon, my father, who was administrator of Kirby Hospital nearly all my life, and Clint Atkins, my mentor for 23 years at The Atkins Group,” Dixon says.
“Both men were competitive, fully engaged with their staffs and community supporters who addressed difficult decisions and were highly respected in their respective fields. And both were charismatic, entertaining and energetic outside the workplace.”
Decatur-born and Monticello-raised, Dixon now calls Urbana’s Stone Creek home with wife Vicki, kids Elie and Lucas, and Moose, “our spoiled pup.”
As he nears his 33rd anniversary with The Atkins Group (this coming April Fools Day), the company’s president of 15 months took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 118th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … be accountable. Deliver what you say — on time and on budget. Meet or exceed customer expectations.
I’m frugal in that … I take care of my own yard: mow, weed, trim, scoop the driveway.
My single favorite moment of all time at The Atkins Group has been … celebrating the conclusion of construction at BayTowne Shoppes — Pier 1 Imports, Staples, PetSmart, Red Lobster, Wendy’s — and related North Prospect Avenue improvements.
The most fierce real-estate sector I have witnessed during my career was the “big box” era. That decade was filled with reckless developers, attorneys, contractors, vendors, brokers and tenants.
I was so relieved when Clint decided that our time, effort and capital were better spent pursuing other endeavors.
My philosophy on meetings is … they are needed to assure alignment on goals. Respect others, keep the meeting concise, stay on agenda, summarize decisions.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … the limited time to engage with the staff, executive team, clients, vendors, suppliers and ownership.
I can’t live without my … family: Vicki, Elie and Lucas. Mom, Michael, Stephanie, Morgan, Garrett … I took family for granted until I lost my dad to a massive heart attack.
Tell your loved ones how you feel; you never know when it will be the last time you’ll be together.
On my office walls, you’ll find … framed maps of the state of Illinois, pre- and post-Civil War. I’m a history buff, and these old maps illustrate how Illinois has changed over the decades.
Some towns simply don’t exist anymore. They dried up after missing out being along a railroad line or interstate highway.
I wind down after work by … chilling out with Vicki and Moose, our Morkie; attending Elie’s and Lucas’ events and occasionally going on post-work runs, which are terrific for releasing tension and enjoying sunsets/nature.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … Asics carbon running shoes. Believe the hype.
The most beneficial college class I took was … University of Illinois architecture, design seminar with Professor Eng.
During the spring semester studying under Professor Eng in grad school, I reached a crossroad in my education that would have a profound influence on my career and life. Professor Eng helped me decide between pursuing an architectural design career or real estate development career.
Professor Eng was Yoda — he listened, watched my anguish, he challenged and probed, then he’d share nuggets of wisdom.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 5 a.m. Both my parents worked in the hospital industry, both had to be at work early. So my brother and I were up and ready early also.
And in my career, I have found it to be quite beneficial: Early bird gets the worm.
My exercise routine consists of … running five to six days a week. I typically run 10k daily, with long runs on weekends.
We’re blessed to have Meadowbrook Park, Homer Lake and Buffalo Trace trails within minutes of our home.
The worst job I ever had was … walking beans for three years in high school — driving to the fields before sunrise, clothes and boots soaked due to morning dew beans, then the sun would bake you the rest of the day as you walked back and forth in the rows with your bean hook.
It was hard work for entry pay.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a … 3 from a staffing perspective. We were blessed to have few COVID-19 interferences.
Ten from a business perspective — surge in warehousing demand, crippled supply chain, inflation and new opportunities.