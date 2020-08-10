TIM DONALDSON is living, breathing, window-dressing, business-owning proof that one doesn’t always need a college diploma — or a high school one, for that matter — to make it big in the real word.
“I didn’t get the opportunity to go to college,” he says. “Believe it or not, I didn’t graduate high school in the traditional manner. I left my senior year and took the GED test.
“I went to Danville High School in the mid-‘70s, and the experience was so awful, I simply couldn’t stand it and walked out.”
Less than a decade later, he started what would become known as The Blind Man as an installer, eventually growing the Champaign full-service window treatment business into the area’s lone Hunter Douglas Gallery.
The guy with the catchy radio jingles took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 36th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is … learning how to lead by example, not by overwhelming everyone with ‘rules and policies.’
I can’t live without my … little dog, Sissy. She’s my little baby girl, and she brings me so much happiness.
My philosophy on meetings is ... hate ’em. Useful at times, however. If a meeting is necessary, I want it short, to the point and, most of all, no bullet-point handouts that are then read verbatim by someone.
That makes me absolutely crazy.
My one unbreakable rule for employees is … do your job. Period.
Do the best job you can, and remember who and what you represent, in everything you do.
When it comes to the worst job I ever had … I lived with an aunt and uncle on a dairy farm in State Line, Indiana. I was in charge of cleaning the manure out of the trough behind the cows.
They would be lined up in the barn next to each other in a head restraint while they were being milked, and their manure would drop into the trough, where it laid until I scooped it up.
I was 14 years old and weighed about 90 pounds soaking wet.
My single favorite moment of all time in this job was … the grand opening party for my new Hunter Douglas Gallery store in 2007.
My business role model was … Jon Buerkett, who is no longer walking this earth. He was my best friend and taught me more about business than anyone ever has.
I also admire Jimmy John Liautaud very much and have modeled many of my best practices after his.
I’m frugal in that … I use apps to save money and look for sale prices and incentives.
I also use a couple of credit cards for all business expenses, including paying for the goods we sell, to build points to convert to cash and all of my travel costs, such as flying, hotels and rental cars.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... opening the Hunter Douglas Gallery store. Best move I ever made.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... a brand-new 2016 Mercedes E350 with AMG sport package. It was selenite gray.
I’m up and at ’em every day … before COVID, usually around 7 a.m. Lately, it’s been more like 8:30, 9.
My exercise routine consists of … one hour, three days a week, with a personal trainer at Refinery. Mostly strength and resistance training.
At my age, with all of the aches and pains that go along with being 61, sometimes it is more along the lines of physical therapy.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 6 or 7. At first, it was scary as hell. As time went on and my fears subsided, I began to realize there were some very good things coming from the paradigm shift in everyday life.
Life moves a little more slowly now, and people are appreciating the simpler things more and more.