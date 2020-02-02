Tom Krouse’s favorite moment on a job he’s had for three decades happened just last year, in these very pages.
For the general manager/operator at TLC Pest Control, “having our business chosen first-place winner of The News-Gazette People’s Choice Awards in pest control” was as good as it gets, he says.
A lifelong Champaign resident, Krouse leads a locally owned business established in 1968 by his father-in-law, Terry L. Cook.
The 1982 Champaign Central grad took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the ninth installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting local leaders of organizations big and small.
My philosophy on meetings is ... be on time, have a purpose, hear each other out and go forth with improvements.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... always trying to be a good example because that is what sets the standard. Period.
The worst job I ever had was when I was ... babysitting for a 6-month-old and 2-year-old on home football Saturdays when I was 14. Couldn’t go to the games and my mom had to teach me to change cloth diapers for a 6-month-old. Brutal.
I can’t live without ... my readers and all of my employees.
My one unbreakable rule for employees is ... Honesty. It will never fail you.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... Stats at EIU. The professor taught us that ‘Statistics don’t lie, but liars use statistics.’ It reminds me that liars can measure the wrong things and say they’re the right things, or they can misrepresent the numbers in other ways. Something to think about in this day of information overload.
I’m up and at ’em most days by ... 5:30, when the coffee pot starts to brew. There are several days that I will be out the door by 4 a.m. Not my favorite thing to do, but it is amazing how much you can accomplish when everyone else is still sleeping.
The next big thing in my line of work is ... continuing to provide great service to our customers without unnecessary contracts and expense.