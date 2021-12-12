A heads-up to future applicants at the U of I Community Credit Union, care of the boss: She or he who brings the most passion gets the job.
“Many times, an open position comes down to two final candidates, and my advice is always to choose the person who wants the job more,” CHRIS HARLAN says. “All things being equal, that is the person I want to work with every day.”
Harlan was named interim CEO of the credit union in August 2018, then awarded the permanent job six months later. In between, he was honored as Forty Under 40 Man of the Year by The News-Gazette’s Central Illinois Business Magazine.
A Champaign native whose first job was at the old K’s Merchandise Mart, Harlan attended Robeson Elementary, Jefferson Middle School and Centennial High, then Parkland and Illinois State. He added an MBA from the University of Illinois in 2013.
Harlan took time to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 106th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... the pressure I put on myself.
I’m frugal in that ... I don’t like to buy “things.” I have no problem paying for experiences, but I am not much for things that clutter my life.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they are critical to our business, but we are constantly evaluating the right frequency.
If some or most of the participants don’t find value in a particular meeting, then it should be reorganized or canceled.
When it comes to my single favorite moment of all-time in this job ... there are too many to count. I can think of dozens.
I can’t live without my ... coffee.
My business role models are ... again, too many to count.
I try to be my own person, and I’m always discovering a better way to lead — or focus my leadership.
I’ve had many great bosses that have encouraged and led me to this point in my career.
My wife is also a tremendous leader and inspiration to me.
The last luxury in which I indulged was … a trip to Paris with my wife.
We had never been and said we were going in 2021, even though we had to navigate all the travel restrictions.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... a Leadership and Teams class through my University of Illinois MBA.
Even though it was almost 10 years ago, I vividly remember the lessons on negotiations — everything is a negotiation — and how to prepare for those sometimes difficult and important conversations.
It has helped me develop, and the lessons from that class have directly helped grow our business.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 5:10. Workout at 5:30.
My exercise routine consists of ... working out six times per week for about 45 to 60 minutes.
It’s a combination of crossfit, weightlifting and running.
The worst job I ever had was ... a summer job when I was 18. Most of it involved just sitting around.
Looking back, the worst times in my working life were when I was bored at my job.
I felt unproductive and depressed just watching the clock.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 6. I worry about family and business. For some, it has changed their lives forever, and it has created division in our communities.
No matter what I think, this will be something we look back on as a significantly challenging time in our lives.