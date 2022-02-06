Beyond the Boardroom: UI College of LAS Dean Venetria Patton
Three things you might not know about the first-year Harry E. Preble dean of the UI’s College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, who’s now in her seventh month on the job:
— This is the third Big Ten campus for the holder of three English degrees from California universities. VENETRIA PATTON spent seven years at Nebraska and 18 at Purdue before starting at Illinois in August.
— Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, Patton is one of three permanent UI deans who hail from overseas, joining Engineering’s Rashid Bashir (Pakistan), Vet Med’s Peter Constable (Australia) and the Graduate College’s Wojtek Chodzko-Zajko (England).
— Patton claims Bremerton, Wash., as her hometown, having moved there in third grade for her father’s Naval assignment. She commuted to nearby Seattle for high school.
In addition to running the UI’s largest college, she’s also a professor of English and African American Studies. Patton took time out from her busy schedule to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 114th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
I wind down after work by … watching “Judy Justice.” I used to watch “Judge Judy” and now I watch her new show.
I find it’s a nice way to decompress from the work day and will often have it on while cooking dinner.
I can’t live without my ... Galaxy Note 20 — my cell phone is like a mini-computer. I love being able to pull out the stylus and jot notes, and I’m disappointed that the line won’t be continued and I’ll need to find another model for my next upgrade.
Three adjectives I hope my employees would use to describe me are … collaborative, decisive and analytical.
On my office walls, you’ll find … only the picture and clock that were already in the office — I’ve been too busy to fully unpack, but one of these days I hope to put up the framed pictures of my book covers, which were on the walls of my previous office.
My philosophy on meetings is ... if a meeting is no longer needed, cancel it — people will always appreciate having their time returned.
My favorite moment on this job so far was … LAS Lift-off, which was held on the Quad the Friday before classes began. It was so wonderful to see the hustle and bustle of students on campus after being away due to the pandemic.
I understand this was the first time we were able to hold the event on the Quad, but I sure do hope it becomes a tradition.
I’m frugal in that … I shop at outlets and sales. I hate to pay full price for clothes, shoes and hats as that would mean not having as many.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... adding some orange and blue to my wardrobe by shopping by phone with two St. John’s stores. I visited both on previous trips and they alert me to sales.
I’m wearing my orange top and matching wrap now and wore my navy dress and jacket to a recent dinner.
The most beneficial college class I took was … Holocaust Literature at the University of La Verne. I was an English major, so I took a lot of wonderful English classes, which were wonderful for teaching me how to empathize with others, think critically, write and communicate clearly.
I took Holocaust Literature as a intersession course in January between our two semesters, so I was focused on just that one class five days a week. That made for a very powerful learning experience in which I was fully immersed in the course material without having to juggle between other courses.
The focused attention along with the moving nature of the material made this one of the most memorable courses, even though it wasn’t with my favorite English professor.
I’m up and at ’em every day by … 6:30 a.m., if I wait until my alarm, Monday through Friday.
I do sleep in on Saturday and Sunday, but even then I may be up earlier but still in bed reading.
For my exercise routine … I’m doing a 365-day movement challenge with two of my friends and each month brings a new challenge selected by one of us, which we add to our regular routine.
We just finished our squats-with-overhead-press challenge, which meant adding one for each day of the week, and on the 1st we began reverse crunches. I also do pushups in addition to our challenge and I get in time on my treadmill.
I hope to have a fuller workout regimen after I finish unpacking, which is taking up a good deal of my free time.
When it comes to the worst job I ever had ... my very first job was at 17 and I worked the grounds crew at the Bangor submarine base, which meant watering plants, pulling weeds and shoveling beauty bark.
The work was hard, but the overtime was great and I saved up enough money, so I didn’t have to work the following year when I was away at college.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been ... an 8. The pandemic has led us to rethink many things that we previously took for granted. I expect that we will not return to our pre-pandemic state, but will instead adapt to a new normal in which COVID-19 is endemic.