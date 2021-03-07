Beyond the Boardroom: UI Police Chief Alice Cary
Her 34-year career in law enforcement has included stints as a Wyoming state trooper, an Oregon DA’s detective and, most recently, a Maryland university police chief.
But Flint, Mich.-born-and-raised ALICE CARY considers herself a Midwesterner through and through. So when a “once-in-a-career” opportunity arose last year — to lead a police department on a Big Ten campus, closer to her own family in Michigan and her husband’s in Wisconsin — Cary was all in.
Away from the job she’s held since July — executive director of public safety and chief of police at the UI — Cary is the adventure-seeking type, with particular passions for motorcycle riding and scuba diving.
She took time out to answer a few questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 66th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
When it comes to my one unbreakable rule of the workplace ... I have zero tolerance for unethical behavior. Our community holds us to a higher standard, and we should hold ourselves to that higher standard.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... a 2021 GMC 3500 Denali Diesel 4x4 crew cab to pull our toy hauler full of motorcycles.
My philosophy on meetings is ... they’re a great way to network and listen to information in order to grow personally and professionally. Zoom meetings have been tedious but very convenient — I think we are all adjusting to meeting virtually.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... the human dynamic. You can never make everyone happy all the time, and are spread too thin trying to find solutions to a multitude of concerns and challenges.
At the end of the day, my job is to do what’s best and what is right for our community — even if it’s going to make some people unhappy.
I can’t live without ... my “fizzy” water — that’s a simple can’t-live-without. But on a deeper subject, it’s chocolate I can’t live without.
I’m frugal in that ... I do a lot of research when purchasing a larger item and the simple fact is, I find many bargains at Goodwill. It’s fun to donate and then shop to see what’s new.
The biggest business risk I ever took was ... accepting my first chief’s job in Baltimore, moving from Oregon to Maryland. I would say it paid off big time, because that’s the path that has led me here to Illinois.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... most recently, Human Resources at Northwestern University. Just learning the dynamics of managing, developing, hiring and firing — when necessary — of personnel.
My favorite moments on the job come with ... a simple thank you and knowing what you did made a difference in someone’s life.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... at least 6 a.m. I very seldom sleep past 6 anymore.
My exercise routine consists of ... lifting weights at least three times a week and walking every day — my dogs will always remind me.
The worst job I ever had was ... when I was in high school and worked in a dry cleaners. I hated it because I was the one to feel around in pockets of the clothes to be dry cleaned. Yuck.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been ... probably a 4.
I miss concerts, but most of my activity doesn’t involve large groups. My husband and I have been able to safely travel, enjoy our boat and motorcycles.
I am sensitive to the fact that the pandemic has deeply affected others in our community in a lot of different ways, and I feel extremely lucky that there have not been major disruptions in my life.
I try to use my professional position to alleviate some of that impact in whatever way I can, mainly by supporting the campus initiatives that are helping to keep people safe.