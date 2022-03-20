Beyond the Boardroom: Urbana Park District's Tim Bartlett
Good environmental steward that he is, TIM BARTLETT‘s list of signs he’s on the frugal side is a lengthy one.
“Let me start: turning off all the lights at home to reduce my carbon footprint, walking to meetings in downtown Urbana, shopping the off-seasons, growing as much food as I can to freeze or can, eating leftovers for lunch, cooking from scratch … there are more but, I want to help save your ink.”
The lifestyle goes with the job: The Rock Island-born Bartlett has served as executive director of the Urbana Park District since 2014. He’s been with the district for 30 years in all, holding a variety of titles along the way — planning coordinator, superintendent of planning and operation, assistant director — before being bumped up to boss.
The registered landscape architect and holder of two UI degrees took time out to answer questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio in the 120th installment of our weekly speed read spotlighting leaders of organizations big and small.
If I could trade places for a week with any other business person in town, I wouldn’t mind switching with ... Jeff Wandell. He is incredibly kind and generous to the UPD, has a great eye for art and design, is a great business person, loves Colorado and has all of those amazing plants at Prairie Gardens that I want to add to my yard.
When it comes to meetings ... we do a pretty good job at the UPD to keep them brief and focused. I really do like the group-think and collaboration that can occur.
I can’t live without my ... annual downhill ski trip to Copper Mountain, Colorado — heading west at the end of March for some spring skiing. I try to remind myself to listen more than talk — I know, it’s hard for me to do.
The hardest thing about being a leader is ... making and enforcing unpopular decisions because they are necessary at that time.
My favorite moments in this job ... happen over and over — seeing young folks learn new skills, watching the community have a great time at an event, witnessing a group having a nature experience and walking past the 250-year-old oak trees in Leal Park every day on my way in to my office at the historic Greek Revival Cottage.
Three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are ... genuine, transparent and available.
On my office walls, you’ll find ... historic, black-and-white photos of Crystal Lake Park gifted to me from a variety of folks and my wall collage of notes, postcards, photos, mementos, ticket stubs from events and other meaningful times. It probably looks terrible to most visitors.
As far as my business role models go ... I worked for two previous executive directors at the UPD that are still my mentors today — Robin Hall and Vicki Mayes.
They had different approaches but taught me how to work with the community and run a good business.
My one unbreakable rule for the workplace is ... treat each other as you expect to be treated. It’s that simple.
I wind down after work by ... watching the ‘NewsHour’ on PBS while dozing — during the cold season. Warm season: doing yard work until it’s too dark to see if a plant is a weed or a flower.
The last luxury in which I indulged was ... don’t tell anyone but I pay for a lawn service that provides fertilizer, disease/insect protection and aeration for the grass.
I have limited time for home chores and it just has to look good. So much for my carbon footprint.
The most beneficial college class I took was ... a spring Design Studio in Landscape Architecture at the University of Illinois with Professor Terry Harkness. Working with Terry in any capacity is sublime — I got to be his teaching assistant in grad school.
For the studio, we prepared master plans for the new U of I Arboretum. That is when I fell in love with large parks and public gardens.
I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 5:30 a.m. these days. We have a lot going on at the UPD.
I’d describe my exercise routine like this ... Before times: swimming, co-rec indoor volleyball, wallyball, summer sand volleyball and other group activities. COVID times: year-round nature hiking, biking, daily walks in the neighborhood, weights and exercising at home.
When it comes to the worst job I ever had ... you can learn a lot from every job. I started my first paid work experience at age 11 — mowing lawns during the summer with my best friend and neighbor for $5 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. We split it 50-50.
We were willing to go down to $4 but pitched it for more and got it. It was so hot and hard to do with our crummy mower but that $2.50 a pop went a long way back then.
On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 10. It has been very hard for most of us but it has been rewarding to see Urbana parks and natural areas being discovered by the vast public.
I think that will continue on now that folks have relied on outdoor spaces as a part of their daily lives.