Big 10: Employee Appreciation Day edition: How bosses say thanks, Part 2
In the second and final installment of an Employee Appreciation Day-themed miniseries, we asked leaders of businesses near and far: What’s a memorable step you’ve taken to say thanks to your staff that others could adopt?
1. Dress up like a ’70s disco sensation and dole out sweets
HABEEB HABEEB, former CEO of Champaign’s Benefit Planning Consultants: “We had a fun tradition called the ‘snack cart.’ It started one year after the end of our busy season. Like accountants during tax season, we had to complete certain filings for all our clients by a due date. If not filed on time, the IRS imposed hefty fines. We were not sure that we would be able to complete all the filings on time, but the team showed heroic efforts and we completed everything by the deadline.
“The next day, a couple of us went to Chicago and bought enough Sprinkles cupcakes for all employees. Sprinkles are regarded as the best cupcakes in the nation. Management dressed up in ‘Saturday Night Fever’ clothing, with me dressed in a white suit and white shoes. We put the cupcakes and other treats on a rolling office cart and had ‘Stayin’ Alive’ blaring from an iPhone placed on the cart.
“It signified that we stayed alive through the busy season. We went from office to office thanking employees for their hard work and giving away treats and cupcakes. It was such a major hit that employees begged us to do it again. A tradition was started, and we did it often, offering various snacks.”
2. Think ‘quirky’
Catlin native and UI grad KRIS McMASTERS, who CliftonLarsonAllen in 2009 made the first female CEO of a top 25 accounting firm: “Every year at Christmas, I gave each member of my management team a handwritten ‘thank you’ note, along with a personal gift.
“The notes described in detail their strengths and related those strengths to the incredible contributions they were making to the success of our great firm.
“For the gift, I tried to choose something a little quirky that could create a lasting memory. One year, I researched the best chef knives currently on the market and gave them a recommended high-end Japanese knife.
“That’s an odd gift but I’m still in touch with some of my team and they always mention their knife. It created a memory.”
3. Pick up the check
Dallas Mavericks owner and ‘Shark Tank’ star MARK CUBAN: “One of the things I like to do is to give my credit card and let people go out to dinner or have a spa day or just do something to treat themselves.”
Danville Area Community College President STEPHEN NACCO: “Back on Dec. 31, 1999, while I was a senior director with the New York City Transit Authority, I bought dinner for about 14 staff members who volunteered to spend New Year’s Eve with other managers in the Bus Command Center in East New York, Brooklyn.
"We needed all available hands on deck just in case the Y2K changeover led to a disaster. And just in case the world really would come to an end at midnight, I had my wife with me, too, along with our two kids, who were 10 and eight.
“To feed the crew who showed up, I ordered turkey dinners with sides, fixings and three cheesecakes from the famous Junior’s restaurant on Flatbush Avenue. Being transit workers, we weren’t allowed to have alcohol on the job, so we had sparkling cider instead.
“We waited with bated breath as the clock ticked toward midnight. At the very least, we expected the city’s 14,000 traffic signals to shut down.
“But as everyone who’s lived through Y2K knows, nothing happened. People kicked themselves afterward for all the time and money they spent worrying about what turned out to be a hoax. The dinner cost me $420 and I never told my wife that I paid it out of my own pocket rather than charge it to my Transit Authority budget.”
4. OOTO
DAN SWARTZ, president of Champaign’s BrownWoods and Associates: “We had a really great year in 2018 and were keeping the pace in ’19, as well. Our founder, John Brown, retired earlier that year and we did an event to celebrate all things.
“We let everyone invite their family and/or friends and got a block of tickets and a charter bus to see the White Sox. Everyone got a goodie bag on the bus, and spending money for concessions at the game. It was a truly team-building experience and most of the people on that trip are still employed here today.”
AARP CEO JO ANN JENKINS: “Each summer, we reserve a section of the Washington Nationals’ stadium for an afternoon game and give each of our employees who wants to attend a ticket and a meal voucher.
“We always select an afternoon game to give them the afternoon off work to enjoy with their colleagues at the ballpark.”
5. Feed ‘em
Danville Mayor RICKEY WILLIAMS JR.: “When I was the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, I held an end-of-summer barbeque for my team at my house, where I did all of the cooking.
“We had grilled Italian chicken, boneless barbeque ribs, corn pudding, salad, casserole, homemade sweet tea and lemonade, and homemade strawberry and maple butter pecan cakes for dessert.”
Local Spherion franchise owner CINDY SOMERS: “Last year during COVID, we weren’t able to gather for our regular holiday celebration and it had been a rough year. I wanted to still provide a nice meal to my staff, so I sent them a Butcher’s Box full of a variety of meats.
”Everyone really enjoyed and appreciated it, along with a little bigger holiday bonus. It didn’t make the pandemic easier or shorter but maybe just a bit more tolerable.”
LAUREN HOBART, president and CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods: “Every quarter, one of our Dick’s stores wins the President’s Award. These stores are the best of the best in customer service, business results and being a great place to work.
"For the award celebration, members of our leadership team and I visit the store, have a recognition ceremony and then we put on aprons and serve our teammates breakfast or lunch.”
6. Party on
CHAD HOFFMAN, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County: “Before the pandemic, as part of our employee Halloween party at Habitat, we had a costume contest and let our team select the best costume. The winner received an extra vacation day for the year.”
Longtime Robeson’s President ALAN NUDO: “I was fortunate enough to work with and for the Robeson family for over 40 years. Their first concern has always been for the well-being of the employees and their families. Little things like special recognition of the employees add up to long tenure and loyalty.
“Over the years, we have established policies like celebrating employee birthdays and anniversaries with in-house parties or outside lunches, more days off around certain holidays, well-stocked snacks and drinks in the break room, and paid time off when needed for personal reasons.
”Some of these niceties started with family patriarch Kyle Robeson during our department store days and have continued and been expanded with Kim and Eric Robeson today.”
Longtime Disney executive GEORGE KALOGRIDIS: “One of my favorites is our annual Cast Service Celebration, where we close a theme park like Magic Kingdom early to host an event for our cast to thank them for everything they do for our company.”
7. Put it in writing
CURT ANDERSON, executive managing director at Busey Wealth Management: “I continue to believe in the power of a hand-written note or card. In fact, I hang on to one written years ago from Greg Lykins that still brings a smile to my face.
”Perhaps it’s lunch together, an invitation to participate in a meeting or project or simply celebrating or remembering personal life events that help people feel valued and appreciated while strengthening relationships. Whatever the method, an individualistic approach is required to understand what matters most to each associate and then delivering accordingly.”
8. Give out gear
NBA Commissioner ADAM SILVER: “We recently gave every NBA employee a custom pair of Nike sneakers around the holidays. It was a gesture of our appreciation and an opportunity to collectively celebrate the 75th anniversary of our league.”
MATT JOHNSON, principal at Champaign’s Fehr Graham: “Unlike other industries, the consulting engineering industry has been exceptionally busy for the past 24 months. Our employees have been working very hard for an extended period, and in fact some are on mandatory overtime in order to keep up with project demands.
“In addition to our customary bonus and profit-sharing distributions to our employees, the ownership group has recently given to all employees a token of our appreciation in the form of a custom-embroidered full-zip sweater and a $50 gift card.
“I have seen several of our employees wearing the sweater at work and have received more than a few compliments on the quality of the item, so I am certain that it has been well-received.”
9. It’s the little things
Developmental Services Center President Emeritus DALE MORRISSEY: “I found the most important thing you can do for people is to get to know them and to recognize them as individuals. Our leadership team would send birthday cards to employees on their birthday and for fun we would include an instant lottery ticket.
“We would also recognize their birthday and employment anniversary date in our newsletter and recognize employee (milestone) anniversary dates in The News-Gazette. I believe anything you can do to recognize employees as people first is important. People need to know they are valued.”
MINDY GROSSMAN, CEO of WW International, Inc.: “I firmly believe that culture is critical to business success. Even elevating the environment of your physical workspace can have a tremendous impact on culture. Having a nice environment to work in — whether that be in the office or at home — really makes a difference.
“When I had just started as CEO of HSN, the physical environment had deteriorated and we needed to do something quickly to let people know that we cared. I walked the campus and realized that we had 40 different kinds of office chairs all in poor condition. Forty.
"Office chairs seem like such a simple thing but it is truly an easy way to let people know you care about them. So, I bought several thousand Herman Miller Aeron chairs and gave them to all employees across the company.
"Through this seemingly small gesture, I received hundreds of emails thanking me for the chairs the first day they arrived and people began to feel pride being at the company which ultimately led to high engagement scores and success.”
SUE GREY, president/CEO of the United Way of Champaign County: “One of the things that I have tried to do with my team here at United Way is to meet them where they are at. Each brings their talents to the table. How can I make sure as their ‘boss’ that they realize those are appreciated?
“Am I flexible for the new mom, the employee going back to school, when they have family issues or health concerns? There is no point in being so rigid that you lose great members of your team. The reality is, life happens. I accept that there will be times when we just need to make things work.
”I spend a lot of time with these wonderful people, and I want to have an office culture that reflects how I feel about them and value them. In turn, when I ask them to step it up, they are very willing to roll up their sleeves and get the job done.”
10. Two words: Fun Committee
TIM HOERR, CEO of Champaign’s Serra Ventures: “When I was the CEO at (Champaign’s) iCyt Mission Technology, I appointed a ‘Fun Committee’ and gave them a budget for organizing and putting on a variety of activities.
“The Fun Committee took their job very seriously, with some memorable events that included an annual Illini game day, with football tickets for all employees with a big tailgate party; mid-winter party with DJ and catered food; an NCAA tourney pool with cash prizes; raising funds for our favorite charities; Cinco De Mayo potluck and a canned food drive."
KELLY DUITSMAN HUNT, senior VP and CFO at Farm Credit Illinois: "Unique touches such as having your birthday as a holiday, annual wellness/logo wear allowance and dress-for-your-day are ways in which we are able to continuously show appreciation.
"Throughout the remote work brought on by the pandemic, employees received monthly care packages, delivered to their homes. Farm Credit Illinois and its employees are special and showing appreciation is at the center of our culture.”