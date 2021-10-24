Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.