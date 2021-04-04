BIG 10: Job interviewing advice from the CEOs
With the Class of 2021 about to leave for the working world, we asked 15 CEOS, presidents and other big bosses to share with us their best do’s and don’ts when it comes to interviewing for a job.
1. Keep the buttering up of the boss to a minimum.
Says LONNIE BUNCH, the first African American to serve as head of the Smithsonian Institution: “I hate it when a prospective candidate starts by saying how much they admire me or tries to be funny rather than focusing on the skills they bring to the potential job.
“And don’t ramble on. I once lost a job because I felt the need to mention anything that might be relevant. I bored the interviewer.”
2. Know this: The security guard who buzzes you in may cast the deciding vote in whether you get the job.
Says CHRISTOPHER EISGRUBER, president of U.S. News & World Report’s No. 1-ranked university for 10 years running — Princeton: “Be considerate and respectful to everyone you meet. It’s good practice in the workplace — and outside it, for that matter.
“It’s also smart interviewing strategy.
“The person who greets you, takes your coat or escorts you to the interview room might have a say in the decision. Managers often ask their assistants for their impressions of a candidate. It’s one way to get insight into how someone behaves when they’re not being interviewed.”
3. ‘My weaknesses? I really can’t think of any’ is the absolute wrong answer.
Says SARAH HIRSHLAND, CEO of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee: “Demonstrate self-awareness. We are each unique and imperfect. Articulate your unique value proposition and demonstrate that you accept your imperfections.”
4. When it’s your turn to talk, be ready.
Says Wendy’s CEO TODD PENEGOR: “At the end of the day, the rèsumè will tell the story. How you carry yourself will speak volumes as folks assess for culture and fit.”
Says Trader Joe’s CEO DAN BANE: “It is important for the interviewee to control the conversation. In my experience, sooner or later, the interviewer will ask, ‘So, tell me a little about yourself.’ The interviewee now has control.
“He or she should have a memorized personal statement about themself that causes the interviewer to ask for more information. That enables the interviewee to tell a compelling story that is appropriate for the interview and helps you stand out to the interviewer.
“For a simplified example, when the interviewer asks the magic questions, you respond with: ‘Well, I am just one of those unique people who is able to achieve goals, even when the cards are stacked against you.’
“Of course, the interviewer must ask you to expand on your statement. And then you tell your story about how you cleared the swamp of all the alligators, even though they were really big — or something.
“So my basic advice is to know what you ultimately want and if the position fits go after it by preparing for the interview in a way so you can control the process.”
5. Choose your words carefully.
Says Simon & Schuster CEO JONATHAN KARP: “Be eloquent. I once hired an assistant because he used the word ‘contrapuntal’ naturally in a sentence.
“Be curious. I hired another assistant because she asked if she could have a copy of a book that was on my shelf.
“My first boss asked me in the job interview to describe how organized I am, on a scale of 1 to 10. I answered 8.5 and I got the job.”
Says UI grad JERRY COLANGELO, former chair of USA Basketball and owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks: “Show a confidence without being obnoxious. Always show the willingness to learn by being willing to start at the bottom and earning your way.”
6. Even during a global pandemic, appearances matter.
Says ALAN HORN, chairman of Walt Disney Studios from 2012-20: “Do — dress up to show that this is important to you. A jacket and tie for men, for example.
“Do — look the interviewer in the eye, and throw in the words ‘sir’ or ‘ma’am’ as appropriate.
“Do — answer every question truthfully.
“Do — follow up with an email after the interview expressing appreciation for the time.
“Don’t — slouch, use any curse words or be late, even by one minute.”
7. Ask smart questions.
Says Catlin native and UI grad KRIS McMASTERS, who CliftonLarsonAllen in 2009 made the first female CEO of a top 25 accounting firm: “The primary attribute I’m looking for in candidates is curiosity — people that have a passion for learning.
“One primary indicator of intellectual curiosity in an interview is if the candidate is asking me questions — not canned questions but creative, thoughtful questions, especially follow-up questions that naturally flow from our discussion.
“Candidates that demonstrate their passion for learning, diving deep and growing, even if just for an outside interest unrelated to the job requirements, pique my interest and rise to the top of the pool.”
Says College Board CEO DAVID COLEMAN: “Ask a good question when you have the opportunity to do so in the interview. I have found one that almost always gets an interesting reply is to ask people what most surprised them about a job after they took it.”
8. Show initiative.
Says St. Louis Cardinals President BILL DeWITT III: “When I interview employees, I like to assess their ability and willingness to take direction and run with it.
“So many jobs in this organization are about just having the energy and dedication to get it done, all with an eye toward our fun culture and customer service. Ask about company culture and confidently declare that you would fit right in.”
9. Cram for your interview as if it were a final you needed to ace in order to graduate.
Says Dallas Mavericks owner and ‘Shark Tank’ star MARK CUBAN: “Know the company you are interviewing with inside and out. Learn all there is to know.”
Says UI grad, Hearst Newspapers President and former San Francisco Chronicle CEO JEFF JOHNSON: “Try and find out if you have anything in common with the person on the other side of the table.
“I think it is always a good sign if the interviewer talks more than the interviewee, as it is a sign of engagement and also reminds the interviewee not to talk too much or too long, which can be a turnoff.”
10. Be authentic.
Says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO GREG HARRIS: “If you pretended to be someone you are not and you get hired, the job isn’t going to work out.
“Know the company history, and the background of the people you are meeting with. It’s all online somewhere. Call out and compliment the positive things you discover and suggest ways to improve on them even more.”
Says Deloitte Global CEO PUNIT RENJEN: “Be yourself. There is only one of you. Trying to be someone else is a losing proposition.”