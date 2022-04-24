Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- IUVO Constructum, new single-family dwelling at 3801 Obsidian Drive, $330,900.
- Premier Homes of Illinois, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 4814 Oakdale Drive, $498,000.
- TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, basement finish at 3908 Obsidian Drive, $30,000.
- Coach House, Julie and Richard Dietrich, new garage at 815 W. Columbia Ave., $34,000.
- Straight Up Solar, Fortress, CMI One, rooftop solar at 401 S. Chestnut St., $200,000.
- Starr Limousine, remodel at 231 S. Staley Road, Bldg. K, $51,000.
- Wingle Construction, Inc., Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois, ADM innovative lab at 1907 S. Fourth St., $536,937.
- Duzan Architecture and Design, Inc., 1st floor apartment remodels at 1006 S. Third St., $84,000.
- Straight Up Solar, Fortress, CMI One, rooftop solar at 400-402 S. Chestnut St., $80,400.
- Duzan Architecture and Design, Adams Properties, new garage at 2802 Hundman Drive, $25,000.
Urbana
- Logan Flessner, new single-family dwelling at 2704 N. Somerset Drive, $32,000.
- David Huber, alteration/renovation/remodel at 802 E. Washington St., $215,000.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, David Taylor, new single-family dwelling at 1707 E. Hillshire Drive, $157,100.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, David Taylor, new single-family dwelling at 1703 E. Hillshire Drive, $157,600.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, David Taylor, new single-family dwelling at 1705 E. Hillshire Drive, $158,00.
- Phase I Consulting, Jim Moser, commercial at 1201½ W. Kenyon Road, Unit A, $35,000.
- Hearthstone Homes, Keith Harris, new single-family dwelling at 2503 N. Skyline Drive, $197,400.
- EA Peterson Architecture, Eric Peterson, additions at 2009 S. Cottage Grove Ave., $195,000.
- Petry-Kuhn Co., commercial, at 611 W. Park St., $384,530.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, David Taylor, new single-family dwelling at 1707 E. Hillshire Drive, $157,100.