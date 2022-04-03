Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- IUVO Constructum, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 3808 Obsidian Drive, $330.900.
- Legacy Solar, LLC, Timothy Mininger, garage rooftop solar array at 1710 Coronado Drive, $28,242.
- Smith/Burgett Architects, Athenaeum Bld., exterior stair, ramp and retaining wall at 306 W. Church St., $99,140.
- Mackey Mitchell Architects, Sam RHO Housing, fraternity remodeling at 301 E. Armory Ave., $1,725,500.
- Janna Hagensick, apartment remodels at 608 E. White St., $118,000.
- KAP Architecture, LLC, Regency Consolidated Residentials, The Landing at Legends maintenance building at 4403 Legends Drive, $429,931.
- KAP Architecture, LLC, Regency Consolidated Residentials, new addition for The Landing at Legends Clubhouse at 4503 Legends Drive, $2,089,762.
- Franzen Construction Group, LLC, KGP LLC, demolish apartment building at 1418 Lincolnshire Drive, $31,000.
Urbana
- Taylor Construction and Design, Wes Taylor, new single-family residence at 3406 S. Myra Ridge Drive, $161,600.
- Petry-Kuhn Co., alteration/renovation/remodel, commercial building at 611 W. Park St., $384,530.
- East Central Illinois Service Group, Aaron Haunhorst, alteration/renovation/remodel, commercial building at 1812 N. Federal Drive, $104,602.
- Bash & Schrock, Inc., Gary Schrock, new single-family dwelling at 601 N. Abbey Road, $316,916.
- Jadco Installations, Inc., alteration/renovation/remodel, single-family residence at 904 N. Division Ave., $35,000.
- Hearthstone Homes, Keith Harris, new single-family residence at 704 N. Abbey Road, $220,400.
Rantoul
- Honest Abe Roofing, Travis Benison, roofing at 816 Roseyln, $32,920
- Matt Rice Const., Inc, Newt Investments, residential renovation and alterations at 1308 Rockland, $32,000.
- Matt Rice Const., Inc, Newt Investments, residential renovation and alterations at 1821 Eater, $65,000.