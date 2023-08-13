Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- CR Solar, Elizabeth Ayotte, rooftop solar at 1313 Theodore Drive, $31,783.
- CR Solar, Nestor, Hillda Albarracin, rooftop solar at 1013 Maplepark Drive, $29,113.
- Sunrun/Aaron Gittings, Timothy Hopper, rooftop solar at 2402 Autumn Oak Ct., $61,194.
- Ohana Pools & Spas, Desa, Jennifer Phetchareun, new inground pool at 2006 Max Run Drive, $81,000.
- Ramshaw Real Estate, Timothy Shaw, new duplex at 1005 W. Columbia Ave., $425,000.
- MFSS Capital, Parkland Point LLC, apartment conversions at 2006 W. Bradley Ave., $500,000.
- MFSS Capital, Parkland Point LLC, apartment conversions at 2008 W. Bradley Ave., $500,000.
- MFSS Capital, Parkland Point LLC, apartment conversions at 2012 W. Bradley Ave., $500,000.
- JSM Development Services LLC, CNB Trust, hydration wellness at 505 S. Neil St., $33,560.
- QuikTrip Corporation, Community Enrichment Group, new QuikTrip store at 1505 N. Neil St., $1,200,000.
- QuikTrip Corporation, Community Enrichment Group, auto canopy for new QuikTrip store at 1505 N. Neil St., $272,500.
- QuikTrip Corporation, Community Enrichment Group, truck canopy for new QuikTrip store at 1505 N. Neil St., $234,000.
- ADT Solar, Harikrishna Patel, rooftop solar at 2208 Edgewater Place, $44,500.
- Revolution Solar, Cameron Hearn, rooftop solar at 807 Trailway Drive, $32,369.
- ADT Solar, Martin Persson, Anh Vuong, rooftop solar at 1502 Jacobs Blvd., $64,741.
- Greater Good Restoration, Heath Properties LLC, roof replacement at 211 W. Columbia Ave., $56,725.
- Shauna, Andrew Green, inground pool at 1504 English Oak Drive, $110,000.