Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

  • American Deck and Sunroom, Timothy Ehlen, sunroom and deck addition at 2710 Woodridge Rd., $83,000.
  • ADT Solar, Lenhardt and Meilee Gai Odendaal, rooftop solar at 1504 Jacobs Blvd., $47,000.
  • Architectural Expressions, Kimberly Kendall, single family addition at 806 West Clark St., $100,000.
  • Architectural Expressions, Patricia Gaydos, single family addition at 901 S. Lynn St., $30,000.
  • CR Solar, Darrell and Christina Poe, rooftop solar at 2111 Talans Dr., $83,500.
  • II-VI Incorporated, vanilla box structure for equipment platform at 1606 B Rion Dr., $100,000.

Urbana

  • Olympic Construction, Ben Frick, commercial alteration/renovation/remodel at 611 West Park St., $97,450.
  • Olympic Construction, Ben Frick, commercial alteration/renovation/remodel at 611 West Park St., $364,365.
  • Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, Wes Taylor, new single family dwelling at 1709 East Hillshire Dr., $157,000.
  • Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, Wes Taylor, new single family dwelling at 3311 South Memory Ln., $151,500.
  • Ryan Franks, single family alteration at 806 West Main St., $75,000.
  • Mike Martin Builders, Kirk Skelton, single family addition at 2504 North Fieldcrest Dr., $134,875.
  • New Prairie Construction Company, exterior alterations at 1301 South Busey Ave., $25,000.
  • Robert Zych, single family addition at 412 West Nevada St., $84,100.

Questions? Email Kevin Barlow at kbarlow@news-gazette.com.

Trending Videos