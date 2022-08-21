Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- American Deck and Sunroom, Timothy Ehlen, sunroom and deck addition at 2710 Woodridge Rd., $83,000.
- ADT Solar, Lenhardt and Meilee Gai Odendaal, rooftop solar at 1504 Jacobs Blvd., $47,000.
- Architectural Expressions, Kimberly Kendall, single family addition at 806 West Clark St., $100,000.
- Architectural Expressions, Patricia Gaydos, single family addition at 901 S. Lynn St., $30,000.
- CR Solar, Darrell and Christina Poe, rooftop solar at 2111 Talans Dr., $83,500.
- II-VI Incorporated, vanilla box structure for equipment platform at 1606 B Rion Dr., $100,000.
Urbana
- Olympic Construction, Ben Frick, commercial alteration/renovation/remodel at 611 West Park St., $97,450.
- Olympic Construction, Ben Frick, commercial alteration/renovation/remodel at 611 West Park St., $364,365.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, Wes Taylor, new single family dwelling at 1709 East Hillshire Dr., $157,000.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, Wes Taylor, new single family dwelling at 3311 South Memory Ln., $151,500.
- Ryan Franks, single family alteration at 806 West Main St., $75,000.
- Mike Martin Builders, Kirk Skelton, single family addition at 2504 North Fieldcrest Dr., $134,875.
- New Prairie Construction Company, exterior alterations at 1301 South Busey Ave., $25,000.
- Robert Zych, single family addition at 412 West Nevada St., $84,100.