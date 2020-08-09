Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
SAVOY
— Broeren Russo Builders, Inc., structural repair at 2507 Neil St., $80,000.
— Ironwood Homes, Inc., new construction at 911 Declaration Drive, $365,000.
URBANA
— Carlson Bros., Inc., new commercial construction at 1606 E. Colorado Ave., $3,629,634.
— Pointcore Design Group, alteration at 1400 W. Park St., $613,000.
— Michael Madigan, alteration at 1706 N. Cunningham Ave., $56,400.
— Raj Patel, repair at 1001 W. Killarney St., $35,000.
— SK Exteriors, deck at 708 W. Iowa St., $26,060.
— One Way Home Services, accessory structure at 607 W. Indiana Ave., $25,000.