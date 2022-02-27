Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Habitat For Humanity, single-family dwelling at 209 W. Tremont St., $110,000.
- G.H. Peters Construction, Liautaud Development Group, bathroom remodel at 7 Greencroft Drive, $67,000.
- CR Solar, Nathan and Kathryn Turner, rooftop solar at 4015 Tallgrass Drive, $25,000.
- Newco Design Build, LLC, Meijer Inc., store remodel at 2401 N. Prospect Ave., $3,741,800.
Urbana
- Barber & DeAtley, Inc., new commercial construction at 610 S. Glover Ave., $1,998,380.
- Vonderheide Construction, Inc., roof repair or replacement at 2810 E. Castlerock Drive, $70,150
- Motif, LLC, multifamily residence at 302 W. Locust St., $36,000.
- Broeren Russo Builders, commercial alteration at 221 N. Broadway, $146,175.
- ServiceMaster — DSI-Pat Krell, single family residence at 2016 S. Boudreau Drive, $110,920.
- Vision Contracting Services — Bill Bochte, commercial alteration at 602 N. Cunningham Ave., $86,520.
- Petry Kuhn Co., commercial alteration at 509 W. University Ave., $778,994.
- New Life Surface Solutions — Cody Steen, single-family residence at 506 S. Maple St., $110,740.
Rantoul
- Lanz Heating & Cooling, Inc., mechanical work at 118 E. Borman Drive, $27,000.
Questions? Email N-G business writer Kevin Barlow at kevin.barlow@yahoo.com.