Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Timbercreek Developers, James Walder, new single-family dwelling at 1704 Mullikin Drive, $999,000.
- Mike Martin Builders, LLC, Jennifer Parastaran, pool house at 57 Greencroft Road, $136,700.
- NPS Sales Contracting and Repairs, Zachary and Tamara Gillespie, single-family addition at 604 Irvine Road, $48,000.
- ADT Solar, Donald and Sentowski Robinson, rooftop solar at 1015 Lincolnshire Drive, $31,252.
- Titan Solar Power Il, Inc., John Billerman and Jill Randell, rooftop solar at 3911 Wild Flower Drive, $26,376.
- Midwest Home Improvement, LLC, Dylan Bone and Karia Wozniak, remodeling kitchen and bath at 1619 Broadmoor Drive, $44,970.
- ADT Solar, Lumetta Hsu, rooftop solat at 4410 Southford Trace Drive, $87,818.
- SK Exteriors, Stephen Witmer and Ann Perry, deck with screen room at 20 Ashley Lane, $35,296.
- Legacy Solar, LLC, Thomas and Kathleen Newman, solar at 1804 Kensington Knoll Drive, $25,340.
- Legacy Solar, LLC, John Nagel, solar at 2302 Blackhawd Pt., $39,044.
- New Prairie Construction, D & E Enterprises, LLC-Renta, solar array at 1611 W. Park Ave., $27,688.
- New Prairie Construction, Charles/Hoganso Gammie, rooftop solar at 1114 W. Park Ave., $25,379.
- Hallbeck Homes, East Staley, Springfield, tenant build out at 4108 Fieldstone Road, $265,000.
- Duzan Architecture and Design, Inc., Dan Hamelberg, multi-family — eight first-floor units at 111 Chalmers St., $63,000.
- Mastec Network Solutions, Kenco, LTD., Telecomm tower modifications at 509 S. Country Fair Drive, $25,000.
- Dodds Company, Illini Retail Investors, forage kitchen at 503 E. Green St., $225,276.
- Dodds Company, Doug Larson, Conrad’s Grill Restaurant at 301 E. Green St., $253,153.
- Dodds Company, colony Capital Healthcare, office remodel at 206 W. Anthony Drive, $1,073,554.
- Mastec Network Solutions, Tak Sharad., Telecomm tower modifications at 502 S. Neil St., $25,000.
- Central Roofing, LLC, David Kahre, roof replacement at 702 Town Center Blvd., $52,378.
- Richard Lustfeldt, Happy Green Properties, commercial storage building at 3613 Bloomington Road, $230,000.
- Hallbeck Homes, Inc., East Staley Springfield, shell building at 4108 Fieldsone Road, $650,000.