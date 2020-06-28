Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
MAHOMET
— Unlimited Construction, single-family detached at 1708 Littlefield Lane, $270,000.
— IUVO Constructum, LLC, single-family detached at 502 Isabella Drive, $373,000.
— IUVO Constructum, LLC, single-family detached at 209 Red Bud Drive, $274,900.
— IUVO Constructum, LLC, single-family detached at 418 Red Bud Drive, $265,900.
— TK Homes Inc., single-family detached at 1909 Deer Run Drive, $350,000.
— 1000 Churchill Rd LLC, new commercial at 1706 Patton Drive, $900,000.
— RJ McNicholl, inground pool at 1503 Halo Drive, $85,770.
SAVOY
— Ironwood Homes, Inc., new construction at 313 Newhaven Lane, $230,000.
URBANA
— C-U Under Construction Inc., additions at 403 W. Washington St., $118,956.