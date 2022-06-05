Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Duzan Architecture and Design, Dream Big Properties, LLC, fire repairs, converting to two-family residence, addition at 808 W. Healey St., $71,000.
- CR Solar, Paul Mahern, rooftop solar at 2714 Prairie Meadow Drive, $38,000.
- Topline Properties, LLC, interior remodel at 1625 W. Clark St., $35,000.
- Mike Martin Builders, LLC, Kenny and Joy Bilger, single-family addition at 1001 Charles St., $67,700.
- Legacy Solar, LLC, Nicholas and Elizabeth Connolly, rooftop solar at 606½ W. White St., $32,928.
- CR Solar, Edgar and Denise Piat, rooftop solar at 3201 Sharon Drive, $37,000.
- BPI Dev. Group, LLC, Jennifer Parastaran, inground pool at 1405 Wyndemere Point Drive, $120,000.
- Andrew Fell Arch and Design, Haround Trading, LLC, Vanilla Box Suite 2 at 409 Town Center Blvd., $31,000.
- KAP Architecture, Christie Management Comp. Inc., third-floor sleep lab at 101 W. University Ave., $119,857.
- Wingle Contruction, Inc., GRE UIRP, office at 1800 S. Oak St., $129,915.
- Dodds Company, Tag Warehouse, LLC, remodel at 1310 N. McKinley Ave., $75,721.
- Tyner Roofing PLLC, Weiner Companies, roof replacement at 407 W. White St., $27,000.
- Dodds Company, Quantum Warehouse, LLC, shell building at 1200 Newton Drive, $6,237,017.
