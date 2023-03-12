Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Mike Martin Builders, LLC, William and Rachel Sanvidge, single-family remodel at 922 W. Armory Ave., $151,490.
— CR Solar, Douglas Jones, James and Saleh-J, rooftop solar at 3112 Sharp Drive, $63,989.
— Straight Up Solar, Calvin Shirley, rooftop solar at 3112 Sharp Drive, $37,860.
— GRNE Solar, Charles O’Brien and La Velasco, rooftop solar at 2516 Waterville Drive, $27,101.
— Andrew Fell Architecture and Design, Green Street Realty, first floor renovations at 508 S. First St., $192,700.
— Andrew Fell Architecture and Design, Allen Family Investments, LLC, restaurant interior remodel at 202 W. Anthony Drive, $90,000.
— Duzan Architecture and Design, Inc., H & H CU Capital III, LLC, 24 apartment renovation and interior upgrades at 506 S. Fourth St., $468,000.
— ATS Custom Construction, LLC, Colony West Homeowners, deck/stairs replacement at 31 Colony West Drive, $27,054.
— KAP Architecture, LLC, Holy Cross Catholic Church, exterior wall replacement at 410 W. White St., $158,981.
— Hazen and Sawyer, American Water SSC, sludge pump building, flow control vault at 1609 N. Mattis Ave., $2,437,000.
— GRNE Solar, Darren King and Tina Yang, rooftop solar at 1506 Waterford Place, $30,618.
— Caterpillar Logistics, Inc., multi-purpose room addition at 102 S. Duncan Road, $878,056.
— Imperial Exterior Construction, Fadi Awayda, single-family interior remodel at 1310 W. Springfield Ave., $26,340.
— Sunrun Installation Service, Robert and Beth McKown, rooftop solar at 1104 Holiday Drive, $26,313.
— Patriot Industries, PLLC, Michael and Patricia Smith, rooftop solar at 3303 Wynstone Drive, $60,515.
— C-U Under Construction, Ben Schiebler, walkway replacements at 107 N. Elm St., $87,485.
— Perspective Architecture and Design, Champaign Marketview LLC, spring remodel at 61 E. Marketview Drive, $150,000.
— Architectural Expressions, Royse Holdings LLC, Top Lin Spa at 2901 W. Springfield Ave., $30,000.
— Baird-Gillespie Ventures, LLC, warehouse storage addition at 1205 Harris Ave., $193,000.
— Timbercreek Developers, James Walder, new single-family dwelling at 4810 Oakdale Drive, $540,000.
— GRNE Solar, Brian Johnson, rooftop solar at 3206 Countrybend Lane, $25,800.
— Bickers Construction Inc., Kenneth Watervury, single-family remodel at 703 W. Springfield Ave., $111,000.
— Straight Up Solar, John Ashbrook, rooftop solar at 3913 Daffodil Lane, $25,249.
— Solar Panther, Jeffrey Sucic and Tamb McCartney, rooftop solar at 1703 Stratford Drive, $38,512.
— AT Engineering Services, Illinois Power Company, cell tower modifications at 2001 D Griffith Drive, $25,000.
— Target Corporation, 601 E. Green, LLC, Target remodel at 603 E. Green St., $107,850.
— JSM Development Service, LLC, replacement of stairwells at 603 E. White St., $368,000.
— JSM Development Service, LLC, replacement of stairwells at 605 E. White St., $368,000.
— JSM Development Service, LLC, replacement of stairwells at 607 E. White St., $368,000.
— Sargenti Architects, Champaign Marktplace LLC, interior remodel of Sephora at 2000 N. Neil St., $350,000.