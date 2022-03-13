Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Gaylord Swisher, Green Street Realty, commercial expansion at 3402 Mission Drive, $89,948.
- Motif LLC, 512 Stoughton Series, window replacements at 512 Stoughton St., $58,600.
- KAP Architecture, LLC, Regency Consolidated Residentials, apartment construction at 4505 Legends Drive, $20,600,394.
- KAP Architecture, LLC, Regency Consolidated Residentials, apartment construction at 4413 Legends Drive, $20,600,394.
- Wells and Wells Construction, Regency Consolidated Residentials, bicycle storage building construction at 4413 Legends Drive, $136,863.
- Wells and Wells Construction, Regency Consolidated Residentials, bicycle storage building construction at 4405 Legends Drive, $136,864.
- Apex Design Building, LSH Capital LLC, footing and foundation dental office at 2910 Crossing Court. Cost not available.
- Hallbeck Homes, Inc., single-family dwelling at 1616 Crabapple Lane, $675,000.
- American Deck & Sunroom, Aziz and Amy Ahmed, new partially covered deck at 1608 Sandcherry Court, $62,000.
- Storage Solutions Inc., Caterpillar Logistics, Inc., mezzanine system for storage at 102 S. Duncan Road, $99,993.
- JSM Development Services, LLC, ISM Management, JSM leasing office renovation at 616 E. Green St., $290,790.
Mahomet
- Stephens Homes, single-family detached at 1205 Briarwood Lane, $375,000.
- Stephens Homes, single-family detached at 1207 Briarwood Lane, $337,500.
Unlmited Construction & Development Inc., single-family detached at 1709 Littlefield Lane, $340,000.
- Unlmited Construction & Development Inc., single-family attached at 702 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlmited Construction & Development Inc., single-family attached at 7042 Rapp Drive, $200,000.
- Unlmited Construction & Development Inc., single-family detached at 1903 Littlefield Lane, $350,000.
- Franke Construction, single-family detached at 417 Red Bud Drive, $250,000.
- Franke Construction, single-family detached at 215 Red Bud Drive, $250,000.
- Franke Construction, single-family detached at 311 Red Bud Drive, $250,000.
- Franke Construction, single-family detached at 223 Red Bud Drive, $250,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, single-family detached at 1901 Littlfield Lane, $350,000.
- Timothy Wood, deck at 1403 Brookhaven Drive, $70,000.
- Darek Smiglielski, patio at 1503 Forest Ridge Drive, $55,000.
Rantoul
Weatherguard Htg & A/C, Inc., mechanical at 205 E. Frost, $34,500.
Urbana
- C-U Under Construction, Inc., Katlyn Williams, window replacement at 2810 East Castlerock Drive, $35,800.
- Armstrong Builders, Paul Phillips, new single-family dwelling at 2822 East Stone Creek Blvd., $320,000.
- Kennedy Builders, Michael Kennedy, new single-family dwelling at 2613 South Wadsworth Lane, $395,000.
- TAG Residential LLC, Kevin Brumback, new single-family dwelling at 2647 South Muirfield Place, $327,000.
- TAG Residential LLC, Kevin Brumback, new single-family dwelling at 2663 South Muirfield Place, $327,000.
- TAG Residential LLC, Kevin Brumback, new single-family dwelling at 2643 South Muirfield Place, $327,000.
- TAG Residential LLC, Kevin Brumback, new single-family dwelling at 2659 South Muirfield Place, $327,000.
- TAG Residential LLC, Kevin Brumback, new single-family dwelling at 2655 South Muirfield Place, $327,000.
- TAG Residential LLC, Kevin Brumback, new single-family dwelling at 2639 South Muirfield Place, $367,000.