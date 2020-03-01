Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Nelson Builders Illinois, LLC, new single family detached at 5014 Abbey Fields Drive, $478,000.
— JSM Development Services, LLC, pool at 1108 W. Armory Ave., $27,700.
— JSM Development Services, LLC, pool at 1 Greencroft Drive, $28,720.
— Architectural Expressions, vanilla box at 55 Main St., $144,000.
— Architectural Expressions, vanilla box at 51 Main St., $625,000.
— University Group, bathroom/laundry remodels at 203 E. Healey St., $180,000.
— Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, three-story apartment building at 302 E. Clark St., $990,000.
Mahomet
— Kyle Rave, single family detached at 301 Red Bud Drive, $253,900.
— Iuvo Constructum LLC, single family detached at 219 Red Bud Drive, $269,900.
— Unlimited Construction, single family detached at 1710 Littlefield Lane, $260,000.
— Unlimited Construction, single family detached at 1712 Littlefield Lane, $260,000.
— Iuvo Constructum, single family detached at 1903 Roseland Drive, $244,900.
— Iuvo Constructum, single family detached at 1905 Roseland Drive, $244,900.
— Iuvo Constructum, single family detached at 1907 Roseland Drive, $244,900.
— Iuvo Constructum, single family detached at 1909 Roseland Drive, $244,900.
Savoy
— Oberlander Electric, solar electrical permit at 2 Harmony Court, $32,603.