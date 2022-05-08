Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Puri Manish, new single-family dwelling at 5013 Abbey Fields Dr., $480,000.
- Armstrong Builders, Heartland Bank and Trust Co., new single-family dwelling at 4804 Oakdale Dr., $331,000.
- Signature Construction, Inc., The Legends of Champaign, new single-family dwelling at 4512 Legends Dr., $310,000.
- Wells and Wells construction, New Market Commons, LLC, New business building for Martinelli’s Market at 500 N. Walnut St., $275,386.
- WJE & Associates, MLPROPCO LLC, repair catwalks and walkways at 512 S. Third St., $350,000.
- KAP Architecture, LLC, CO Pacifica Champaign manager, Pacifica Apartments at 24 E. Green St., $33,000,000.
Savoy
- HVAC replacement at 505 S. Dunlap Ave., $649,552.
- Basement finish at 304 Preston St., $40,000.
- New construction of single family residence at 1410 Warwick Dr., $350,000.
- New construction of single family residence at 406 Newhaven Ln., $375,000.
- New construction of single family residence at 406 Sutton St., $380,000.
- Basement finish at 1506 Warwick Dr., $33,000.
- Soft screened porch addition at 405 Lake Falls Blvd., $30,000.
- New construction mechanical at 909 Declaration, $25,300.
- Commercial electrical alteration at 1809 Woodfield Dr., $96,000.
- New construction of single family residence at 1005 Cascade Dr., $390,000.
Rantoul
- Altamont Comp./Bash Pepper Roofing, roofing at 116 E. Neal Dr., $64,740.
- Eaker Inc., Freedom Roofing, roofing at 210 E. Sangamon Ave., $36,253.
Monticello
- Brad Messer, in-ground pool at 1808 Church Crossing, $100,000.
- Jason and Lauren Jones, attached garage addition at 219 Kipling Dr., $25,000.
- HHH Sage Crossing, LLC, new commercial building at 4 Sage Crossing, $1,200,000.
- Sage Woods Builders, new house at 6 Forest Dr., $250,000.
- Sage Woods Builders, new house at 7 Forest Dr., $250,000.
- Sage Woods Builders, new house at 5 Forest Dr., $250,000.