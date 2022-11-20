Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— WER Properties, LLC, townhouse at 3302 Stoneway Ct., $143,750.
— WER Properties, LLC, townhouse at 3304 Stoneway Ct., $143,750.
— WER Properties, LLC, townhouse at 3306 Stoneway Ct., $143,750.
— WER Properties, LLC, townhouse at 3308 Stoneway Ct., $143,750.
— Kennedy Builders, new single family dwelling at 5008 Trey Blvd., $287,000.
— Mike Martin Builders, LLC, Elliot Robin and Wynter, new single family dwelling at 1102 Mayfair Rd., $450,000.
— Armstrong Builders, Inc., new single family dwelling at 3801 Slate Dr., $250,000.
— Signature Construction, Inc., new single family dwelling at 3910 Bay Circle, $400,000.
— Signature Construction, Inc., new single family dwelling at 3912 Bay Circle, $400,000.
— Dallas Construction Comp., new single family dwelling at 3902 Boulder Ridge Dr., $275,500.
— Signature Construction, Inc., new single family dwelling at 4514 Legends Dr., $295,000.
— CR Solar, Demetra Williams, rooftop solar at 3902 Crail Rd., $30,000.
— Sangamon Solar, Cora Holland, rooftop solar at 401 E. Vine St., $49,900.
— Sunrun Installation Service, Anuj and Ekta Garg, rooftop solar at 4706 English Oak Ct., $34,992.
— New Prairie Const., David Schertz, rooftop solar at 1512 Devonshire Dr., $27,695.
— TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, finishing basement at 3807 Obsidian Dr., $30,000.
— Legacy Solar, LLC, Andrew James Macaitis, rooftop solar at 615 Doisy Ln., $38,733.
— Distributed Generation, Inc., Hazem Jaber, roof mount solar at 2507 Crimson Ln., $67,000.
— CR Solar, Alec and Andrea Gibson, roof mounted solar at 3912 Turnberry Dr., $38,520.
— CR Solar, Debra Shoemaker, roof mounted solar at 713 Luria Ln., $39,455.
— CR Solar, Glyn and Kamala Marsh, roof mounted solar at 2606 Pine Valley Dr., $34,505.
— Sunrise Installation Service, Anjian Chen and Xuechen Wang, rooftop solar at 303 Bardeen Ln., $28,761.
— Edelman, Inc., Amy and Rebecca Hinze Pifer, roof mount solar at 910 W. Clark St., $29,900.
— New Prairie Construction Company, Michael and Joyce Thomas, roof mount solar at 1719 Mayfair Rd., $26,568.
— Sangamon Solar, Glen Cronan and Hu Yua, roof mount solar at 5101 Stonebridge Dr., $33,600.
— Revolution Solar, Jay Harlan Ewing, roof mount solar at 2103 Mayfair Rd., $31,584.
— CR Solar, James and Kellie Argoudelis, roof mount solar at 816 Trailway Dr., $48,205.
— Route 66 Solar, Ethan Conner and Han Werner, roof mount solar at 403 Luria Ln., $49,275.
— Legacy Solar, LLC, Venugopal Veeravallie, roof mount solar at 702 S. James St., $29,807.
— GRNE Solar, the Kevin Renard Teal Trust, roof mount solar at 1706 Mullikin Dr., $76,072.
— GRNE Solar, Gabriel Freschi , roof mount solar at 305 Bardeen Ln., $40,095.
— GRNE Solar, Tracie and Kollin Patten, roof mount solar at 2517 Crystal Tree Dr., $37,139.
— GRNE Solar, Jason and Morgan Schreder, roof mount solar at 2 Lincoln Ct., $51,000.
— Revolution Energy Systems, Curtis Jackson, roof mount solar at 1614 W. Church St., $42,166.
— GRNE Solar, David Andre Villero, roof mount solar at 403 Bardeen Ln., $50,118.
— Custom Pools, Aaron Parsons, in ground pool at 5006 Trey Blvd., $70,000.
— Solar Mite Illinois, Kohls Illinois, rooftop solar at 109 Convenience Rd., $400,000.
— Thomas Pelmore, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, firewall at bus garage at 808 E. Bradley Ave., $26,570.
— Verizon Wireless, Newt Dodds at 3019 Research Rd., telecomm equipment replacement, $30,000.
— C-U Under Construction, apartment remodels at 107 E. Springfield Ave., $375,085.
— Troy Carter, Colonial Apartments LLC Sol Ma, replacing stairs and handrails at 1101 S. Mattis, $30,000.
— BL Companies, Fedex Ground Packaging, security building for staff screening at 102 Mercury Dr., $567,925.
— Mastec Network Solutions, GSC 410 E. Green, LLC, cell tower modifications at 410 E. Green St., $25,000.
— Mastec Network Solutions, Illini SH Associate, LLC, cell tower modifications at 409 Chalmers St., $25,000.
— Mastec Network Solutions, GSC 1107 S. Second St., LLC, cell tower modifications at 1107 S. Second St., $25,000.