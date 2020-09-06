Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Ironwood Homes, building at 4901 Watermark Drive, $326,000.
— Steve Hamilton, master bedroom/bath at 710 W. Washington St., $97,500.
— Mid America Contracting, Inc., Merrill Lynch remodel at 1823 S. Neil St., $95,977.
— Duran Architecture + Design Inc., kitchen and laundry work at 1107 S. Fourth St., $178,200.
— Distributed Generation, Inc., rooftop solar arrays at 1900 S. First St., $250,000.
Mahomet
— William & Kim Holmes, addition at 1204 Oak Creek Road, $250,000.
— Ironwood Homes, single-family detached at 502 Wheatley Drive, $365,000.
Rantoul
— St. Malachy Church, mechanical at 340 E. Belle Ave., Suite 101, $34,135.
— Feldco Factory Direct, siding and windows at 441 E. Campbell Ave., $44,137.
Savoy
— Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 402 Harpers Ferry, $300,000.
— AES Mechanical Services Group Inc., mechanical replacement at 505 S. Dunlap, $113,000.
Urbana
— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, single family residence at 1610 E. Horizon Lane, $155,700.
— Broeren Russo Builders, interior gut demolition at 1111 W. Kenyon Road, $35,000.
— J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc., commercial alteration at 701 W. Church St., $550,000.
— Olympic Construction, commercial alteration at 611 W. Park St., $133,711.
— Luxury Holdings CU, LCC, interior build out at 407 W. University Ave., $120,000.
— Hearthstone Homes, new single-family dwelling at 1602 E. Vernon Drive, $188,500.
— All Phases Contracting, commercial alteration at 410 W. University Ave., $175,000.
— Freeman Exteriors, roof at 610 W. Ohio St., $41,516.