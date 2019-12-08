CHAMPAIGN — Columbia Street Roastery has been located on the north end of downtown since 1998, when Champaign had a fraction of the bars and restaurants it has today.
With the opening of the 520 Neil building and new businesses moving into the New Market Commons at the corner of Washington and Walnut streets, this part of downtown is starting to catch up with Columbia Street.
“It’s not overly bustling, but it’s a lot busier than it used to be,” said Mark Herriott, the operating partner of his family’s business, which owns Columbia Street Roastery and Herriott’s tent rentals. “It’s slowly progressing north.”
He said he “likes the looks of” the five-floor 520 Neil building, which Serra Ventures moved into earlier this year and will have a retail tenant on the first floor.
And he said New Market Commons “looks tremendously better. It has a more sophisticated look. They’ve done a very nice job with that.”
There’s still empty lots and buildings, and businesses that aren’t meant to attract a lot of foot traffic, but Herriott said people will jump north of Washington if the right businesses open there.
“There’s not an awful lot of reasons to go north of Washington. That will change,” he said, noting that the restaurant Escobar’s used to draw plenty of people and that the Indian restaurant Kohinoor next door has also been popular.
But many of the businesses are focused on providing services, not necessarily on attracting foot traffic.
Buddy Carpenter, the operations manager for Chief/Bauer Heating & Air Conditioning, a Service Experts company, said the new developments “are not affecting us negatively or positively.”
But he said, they’re “definitely going to be an eye improvement in many ways.”
* * * * *
At 520 Neil, the five-floor building with a rooftop deck replaces a long-vacant lot with an ATM and a former dry cleaners that had closed in the 1990s.
Serra Ventures moved in July from the Research Park and occupies half the fifth floor, which also includes a co-working space.
The building also includes 35 apartments and a retail space on the first floor.
“Approximately half of the 35 apartments are now leased,” said Tim Hoerr, Serra Venture’s CEO. “Interestingly, we’ve been approached by several parties about hosting special events in the Serra space or the rooftop terrace. We are developing a set of rental guidelines as a result.”
This past week, for example, Serra Ventures hosted a book launch for entrepreneur Tim Sinclair.
“We continue to see everything beginning to move this way,” Managing Partner Rob Schultz said.
To its south, there’s still empty lots, including one owned by One Main Development.
“I’m hoping to get something going next year, but don’t have anything specific to report,” One Main CEO Dave Jones said.
Next door, Rogue Barbershop opened last month next to where the CompleteCare Pharmacy closed this summer.
The barbershop’s owner, Michael Long, used to run a shop in Monticello and chose his new location on Washington Street to be close to downtown.
“A certain number of years ago, I wouldn’t have moved in where I moved in,” Long said. “But it seems like not only has downtown gone through a revitalization, but I think that they’re definitely extending it or pushing that revitalization north.”
* * * * *
Across Walnut at the New Market Commons, Wood N’ Hog is preparing to open a second location in January.
Wood N’ Hog started in 2016 on Fourth Street and expanded this summer to Urbana when it bought the Lil Porgy’s location on University Avenue.
When it did that, it also closed its original location, so co-owner Michael McDonald is excited to return to Champaign.
“We just hope that this location reconnects us with the north end,” McDonald said. “We kind of left abruptly, but it was necessary.”
He said the new Urbana location had much higher volume than the Champaign location, which he said didn’t have great parking or seating.
“The community has really validated what we’ve been doing,” he said. “We just really want to re-introduce ourselves to the community.”
Wood N’ Hog will be the latest opening in the New Market Commons, which at one point was going to be the second location of the Common Ground Food Co-op.
After those plans fell apart in 2015, renovations finally began in 2017 when the project received TIF funding from the city.
The development is also home to the Dog Den, Champaign Marble & Granite and Blind Pig’s brewing and bottling operations.
“The renovation is looking very nice,” said A.J. Thoma III, the property’s listing agent for Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty. “It just took a bit longer than we thought it would.”
There’s still 6,000 square feet of retail and 4,000 square feet of office space available, he said.A fitness center is planning to open there, though Thoma declined to say which one.
“I definitely think it’s a good extension of downtown,” he said.
Auto shop set to close
A longtime auto repair shop is closing around the end of the month.
Drollinger Auto Repair, 505 N. Walnut St., opened in Champaign in the 1980s, owner Darren McQuaid said.
“For the last four years, I’ve had way more work available than I can handle,” McQuaid said.
While he said there’s been interest in buying the land he’s on, that’s not necessarily the reason he’s closing.
It’s for “a lot of different reasons,” he said. “This building is technically too small for the amount of work that I do, and the cost to tear it down, at least part of it, and put in a bigger building is higher than I want to invest into it, and it’s a prime piece of property right now.”
Besides that, he’s got a new gig lined up: he’s opening an auto repair shop in northwest Arkansas, where he likes to vacation twice a year.
“I was thinking about relocating somewhere else in Champaign-Urbana and just really couldn’t come up with a place I like,” said McQuaid, 56. “And it just so happened that a location came up in Arkansas.”
When he’s visited there, his friends told him the town needed a decent mechanic, so when a building became available on the main highway, “I took it as an omen.”
“I guess I’m moving to Arkansas,” he said. A friend “got me a deal I couldn’t refuse.”