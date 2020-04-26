These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— 4th Letter Enterprises, 401 1 / 2 Edgebrook Drive, C, Demond McNeal, same address.
— Asan Tea, 504 W. Elm St., U, Shorma Bianca Bailey, same address.
— Be Golden Services, 932-D Waterview Way, C, Lee I. Golden, same address.
— Cruz Lawncare & Interior HomeTrimming, 104 S. Maplewood Drive, Rantoul, Amilcar Neftaly Cruz-Bran, same address.
— J.Gil Fitness, 503 S. Country Fair Drive, C, Jennifer Gilliland, 2510A Leep Drive, C.
— Kush Corp. Delivery, 306 E. University Ave., C, Andres Gutierrez, same address.
— Plantify, 14 E. Washington St., C, Long Minh Luu, 804 E. Mumford Drive, U.
— TDC Cleaning, 1412 N. Prospect Ave., C, Tia Williams, 1205 W. Eureka St., C.