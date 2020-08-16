These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— Brush Strokes, 417 N. Third St., Fisher, James Carr, same address.
— Connoisseur of the Finer Things Apparel, 1521 Collier Ave., Rantoul, Johnnie Campbell, same address.
— Darrell Ramey d/b/a Lone Tree Creek Trucking, 3363 County Road 400 East, Fisher, Darrell Ramey, same address.
— Escentially Yours, 3711 N. Cunningham Ave., U, Victoria Williams, same address.
— Lizzie Duckworth Music, 918 W. Vine St., C, Lizzie M. Carter, same address.