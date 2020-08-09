These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— Cleaning All, 1518 Winston Drive, C, Maria G. Serratos, same address.
— Dunn By Deidre, 2406 High View Court, C, Deidre D. Ross, same address.
— House of Beauty, 1402 Alberta Parkway, C, Tamika S. Pope, same address.
— Keep On Cleaning & Laundry Services, 503 W. Columbia Ave., C, Keyontea Kelow, same address.
— Lanayas Place, 1806 S. Cottage Grove Ave., U, Antoria Washington, same address.
— Modern Blend Salon Co., 1704 Patten Drive, Mahomet, Jamie Saban, 2013 Rylan Road, Mahomet.
— Rogue Liquidation, 309 S. Staley Road, C, Caleb and Todd Bright, 1203 Windwood Lane, Mahomet.
— Signing Hands Notary & Courier Services, 2802 Sangamon Drive, C, Domesha L. Nunn, same address.
— TCB Group LLC doing business as Shipitguru.com, 309 S. Staley Road, C, Todd and Caleb Bright, 1203 Windwood Lane, Mahomet.
— Uncle Will Catering & Thangs, 809 S. Mattis Ave., C, Tamika Flake, same address.
— Your Sisters Closet Co., 106 W. North St., Gifford, Samantha Jo Springer, same address.