These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
- 204 Can Do It, 1305 Paula Drive, C, Cortney Wesley, same address.
- 2Raw 4You, 1806 S. Cottage Grove, U, Chyna McFarland, same address.
- A Taste of Both Worlds, LLC, 401 N. Broadway Ave., U, Loeuy Kim, 9 Richard Drive, U, and Erasmus Diaz, 1312 Garden Hills Drive, C.
- Bella Terapia O&S, 1606 Willow View Road, U, Cammy Sommerio-Ivy, 1721 Cindy Lynn, U.
- Burr Berry Farm, 206 E. Prairie St., Sidney, Beth Burr, same address.
- Design Impact, 101 E. McHenry St., U, James T. Allison, same address.
- Done Already! Multifaceted Services, 2415 Prairie Green Drive, U, Minister Nandi Chendori, same address.
- Gwin, DBA Serenity Rentals, 2521 Clayton Boulevard, C, Candace S. Gwin, same address.
- HYVE SYNTH, 1409 Winding Lane, C, Aaron Wiedmann, same address.
- L.N. Tile Concepts, 1107 Oak Creek Circle, Mahomet, Landen Nelson, same address.
- Le’ Neice Boutique, P.O. Box 17761, U, Shaneice Scott, 1004 S. Smith Road, U.
- Les Bambins, 1405 Summit Ridge Road, C, Christine Mpondani Kiazayawoko, same address.
- Lizzie Duckworth Music, 918 W. Vine St., C, Lizzie Mae Carter, same address.
- Michael J. Specchio DBA Virtual Me Operations, 1490 County Road 2800 North, Rantoul, Michael Specchio, same address.
- Mystique Envy, 1208 Eureka St., U, Ashley Cooper, same address.
- Nnamani Denim, 1347 N. Lincoln Ave., U, Jaquetta Nnamani, same address.
- Nu Urban Notary, 916-O Waterview Way, C, Teneisha Wesley, same address.
- PortHouse, 719 Foley Ave., C, John Koontz, same address.
- Rednoko, 719 Foley Ave., C, John Koontz, same address.
- Reproductive Options, 2211 County Road 700 East, C, Kayla Reveal, same address.
- Rooted Accents, 28 Colony West Drive, C, Allyson Plumberg, same address.
- Sharp Marketing & Media, 1616 W. Park Ave., C, Corey Sharp, same address.
- Untangled Mobile Dog Grooming, 10 Harness Lane, Pesotum, Caitlin Parker, same address.