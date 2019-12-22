These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— Black Lives Matter Champaign Chapter, 600 N. Neil St., P.O. Box 1482, C, Satchez D. Johnson, same address.
— Creative Hands Cleaning Service, 2411-H Prairie Green Drive, U, Alfreda Jones, same address.
— JPS Touchpoint Solutions, 2403 W. William St., C, Jeremy Simmons, same address.
— Prestige Diamonds of Dance, PO Box 8421, C, ReNae Pelmore, same address.
— S & K Commercial Cleaning, 3105 Ridgewood Drive, C, Sheryl R. Brooks, same address.
— Simplified Marketing, 110 W. Vermont Ave., U, Joshua Laskowski, same address.