These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— Beyond Hair Beauty Salon, 1720 S. Philo Road, Suite C, U, Tijuana McFerren, 705 Erin Drive, C.
— COSMEX, 3224 Ridgewood Drive, C, Alba Roxana Coronado, same address.
— Devine Light, 411 E. Washington St., U, Quinn Morgan Ferris, same address.
— Dream Projects, 806 Stratford Drive, C, Moses Muhammad, same address.
— Estate of Trance, 408 Aster Drive, Savoy, Sean P. Powers, same address.
— Furry Family Grooming, 3706 Freedom Boulevard, C, Amy Freeland, same address.
— Karaoke Party Bus, 804 N. Randolph St., C, Thomas Parker, same address.
— Karl’s Appliance Repair & Supply, 1010 W. University Ave, Apt. 505, U, Kaiser Ashraf, same address.