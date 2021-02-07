Listen to this article

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:

  • Angie Jones Illustration and Design, 301 N. Neil St., C, Angie Jones, same address.
  • Art-F.U., 1607 Carolyn Drive, C, Charles Linzy, same address.
  • Brightest Clean, 1205 Mimosa Drive, C, Lawrence McFarland, same address.
  • Mended Brush Studio, 802 Scovill St., U, Evan Taylor, same address.
  • Pinke Bee, 1108 English Oak Drive, C, Thao Nguyen Hong, same address.
  • Rolling Painting, 1505 Cambridge Drive, C, Jose Luis Melendez Cuevas, same address.
  • Royal Day, 3917 Summer Sage Court, C, Prosper, Henriette, Christelle and Christian Panumpabi, same address.
  • Special T’s, 2207 Roland Drive, C, Tyrone Jasper, same address.
  • Studio Vip Beauty Bar, 310 N. Mattis Ave., C, LaGena Sadder, 2416 Nottingham Court, C.
  • Von’s Lawn Services, 1618 Valley Road, C, Devonte Fondia, same address.

