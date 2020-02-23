These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— A & A Landscaping, 83 Jeffery Lane, U, Amalio Juan Sebastian, same address.
— Cadydid Studios, 2517 Southwood Drive, C, Catharine Ingram, same address.
— Exotic Sweets Drinks & Caterings, 3030 E. Stillwater Landing, U, Shevon Davis, same address.
— Giggle Gaggle, 501 E. High St., U, Nora Miller, same address.
— J Milano, 304 Kenwood Road, C, Mariah Davis, same address.
— Pastry Daydreams, 605 W. Washington St., C, Katelin Fuenty, same address.
— Vintage Home, 3701 W. Springfield Ave., C, Laura Young, same address.