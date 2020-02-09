These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— C-U Cleaning Solutions, 602 S. Sunny Lane, U, Rodrick Haynes, same address.
— DBJ Masonry, 1420 Eater Drive, Rantoul, Jordan C. Landess, same address.
— Digunt Limited, 2166 Monroe Drive, U, Oladipo Joseph Ogundeyibi, same address.
— Jay C’s, 1509 E. Washington St., U, Carla Montgomery, 2420 E. Elm, U.
— Kings Jax Wax, 204 E. Center St., Gifford, Anna King, same address.
— Luxury Travel and Events, 202 S. Broadway Ave., U, Marion Johnson, 2116 Georgetown Circle, C.
— Paint & Beyond, 914 North Drive, Rantoul, Scott Tschosik, same address.
— Unbothered Ambitions, 1600 W. Bradley Ave., C, Shantel Pettigrew, same address, and Tavion Hurd, 1320 Mariner Way, C.