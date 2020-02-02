These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County Clerk’s office:
— CC23, 2405 Prairie Green Drive, U, Catherine Carter, same address.
— Creative Hands Cleaning, 2411-H Prairie Green Drive, U, Alfreda Jones, same address.
— E-Z Corp., 1103 Country Squire Drive, U, Earnest Johnson, same address.
— Ischuo International Group, 1106 S. First St., C, Giscard Roland Minlend Minyobe, same address.
— Joes’ Painting Services, 311 W. Columbia Ave., C, Joseph E. Miles, same address.
— M&M Maintenance, 409 E. Second St., Homer, Shamaki Cooper, same address.
— Reed Movie Magic Light & Sound Productions, 107 Village Parkway, Savoy, Edward L. Reed, same address.
— Scrap Champion, 306 S. Scottswood Drive, U, Christopher Youngman, same address.
— Studio V.I.P., 105 N. Mattis Ave., C, La’Gena Saddler, 2011 Moreland Boulevard, C.