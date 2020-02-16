These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— Donkey Home, 3237 County Road 2000 East, Rantoul, Alan H. and Valerie G. Ludwig, same address.
— First Gig Rock N Roll Camp for Kids, 201 S. Draper Ave., C, Michael Esteves, 1503 W. Green St., C; Jeffrey Markland, 714 S. Lynn St., U; Peter Blackmon, 310 Oak St., Danville; Thomas Grassman, 201 S. Draper Ave., C.
— Orange And Blue Cleaning, 605 Raymond Court, Mahomet, Benjamin Bradley, same address.
— X-Soullent V-Steam & Body Healing, 3030 E. Stillwater Landing, U, Shevon Davis, same address.