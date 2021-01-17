These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
- BR Bikes and Repairs, 2307 S. First St., C, Theresa Dobbs and Bernabe Romero Santos, same address.
- Catahoula Glass, 131 The Oaks, Tolono, Sheldon Hutchcraft, same address, and Steven Sowder, 608 W. Beardsley Ave., C.
- DB Lawn and Landscape, P.O. Box 177, Ogden, Darren Bressner, 106 E. Lincoln St., Ogden.
- Salt Prairie Photography, 407 W. Washington St., U, Christopher Hendricksen, same address.
- Crowder Animated Films, 3147 County Road 400 East, Fisher, Jon Crowder, same address.
Top Hair Braiding, 1717 Philo Road, U, Eden Damba, 350 Paddock Drive, Savoy.