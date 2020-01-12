These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— 815 Entertainment, 502 S. Mattis, C, Kellen Brown, same address.
— Black Lives Matter Champaign-Urbana Chapter, 600 N. Neil St., C, Satchez Johnson, 1009 Austin Drive, U.
— Caregivers & Companions Angels, 109 N. Garrard, Rantoul, Tammy Hall, 1724 Lakeside Drive, C, and Teri Miller, 546 County Road 1500 East, Tolono.
— Dignified, 307 Sunflower St., Savoy, Katherine Garrison, same address.
— Dr. Yan’s Piano Studio, 3306 County Bend Place, C, Jiafeng Yan, same address.
— Just Bring It Moving and Deliveries, 1410 N. Champaign St., C, Charles Lee Lechel, same address.
— Sentimental Sounds, 101 Paddock Drive East, Savoy, Young Hwan Yang, same address.
— Sharp Marketing & Media, 1616 W. Park Ave., C, Corey Sharp, same address.