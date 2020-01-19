Listen to this article

These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:

— Black Voices Theater Productions, 816 Oakland Ave., U, Leslie Smith, same address.

— Cleaning With Elena, 802 E. Sunnycrest Drive, Elena Gaskin, same address.

— Official Kutz, 408 E. Tremont St., C, Dwayne M. Hubbard Sr., 600 N. Neil St., C.

— Parker Todd Zarbuck, 711 W. Springfield Ave., U, Parker Todd Zarbuck, same address.

— Sensational Ladies Hair & Beauty Products, 816 Oakland Ave., U, Leslie Smith, same address.

— Touch of Love, 1505 Holly Hill Drive, C, Taneka Harvey, same address.

— Truth Construction, 2811 W. Daniel St., C, Jerry Smith, same address.