These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— Black Voices Theater Productions, 816 Oakland Ave., U, Leslie Smith, same address.
— Cleaning With Elena, 802 E. Sunnycrest Drive, Elena Gaskin, same address.
— Official Kutz, 408 E. Tremont St., C, Dwayne M. Hubbard Sr., 600 N. Neil St., C.
— Parker Todd Zarbuck, 711 W. Springfield Ave., U, Parker Todd Zarbuck, same address.
— Sensational Ladies Hair & Beauty Products, 816 Oakland Ave., U, Leslie Smith, same address.
— Touch of Love, 1505 Holly Hill Drive, C, Taneka Harvey, same address.
— Truth Construction, 2811 W. Daniel St., C, Jerry Smith, same address.