These applications for assumed business names were filed with the Champaign County clerk’s office:
— Dazzle Cleaning, 1806 S. Cottage Grove, U, Alicia N. Moffitt, same address.
— DP’s Beauty Supply, 510 N. Cunninghamm Ave., U, Diane Pye, 1208 Northwood Drive, C.
— Hunny Bunny’s, 1501 Hedge Road, C, Joyce Catchings, same address.
— Japatt Sauces & Rubs, 2601 Fieldcrest Drive, U, John Patterson, same address.
— Joanne Candy Cart, 1912 Weaver St., U, Joanne Jones, same address.
— Joe’s Tacos, 1912 N. Willow Road, U, Claudia Valadez, same address.
— Johnmak Services, 2511 Southwood Drive, C, Jean Louis Makabu, same address.
— K’s Kandy & More, 1070 Pomona Drive, C, Kaneshia King, same address.
— Kyoot N Shek Jewelry, 510 E. Eureka St., C, Melissa Butter, same address.
— Lawn Doggs, 2108 County Road 2700 N., Gifford, Spencer M. Nicholas, same address.
— Lil Dee’s Daycare, 1208 Northwood Drive, C, Diane Pye, same address.
— Mockes, 507 S. Second St., C, Isabelle Zhao, 1410 Boyne Court, Normal.
— Morris Cleaning and Lawn Care Service, 1504 Philo Road, U, Ronald Morris, same address.
— Nesbitt-Howard Consulting, 903 Broadmoor Drive, C, Valeria Nesbitt-Howard, same address.
— Oestfreelancing Graphic Design, P.O. Box 5535, Rantoul, Sompit Oesterreich, 701 Willow Pond, Rantoul.